Marco Bezzecchi clarifies pace difference between sprint and Japan MotoGP

Following a difficult sprint race on Saturday, Marco Bezzecchi rebounded with a hard-fought podium at Motegi, although the former championship leader lost points to main rivals Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez.

Bezzecchi, who started from fourth, immediately gained P3 as he jumped ahead of Austrian grand prix winner Pedro Acosta.

Bezzecchi’s pace looked strong early on, with the Aprilia star holding onto the rear of Martin and Marquez.

However, an injection of pace on lap four resulted in the two leaders pulling clear of the Italian, although Bezzecchi was never truly out of contention.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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In fact, Bezzecchi’s pace got stronger as the race went on, setting his best lap times in the closing stages.

That was also the case for Enea Bastianini in fourth, who produced a late charge that nearly saw him steal third place away from Bezzecchi.

Speaking after the flag, Bezzecchi said: “It was a tough one, especially because Enea [Bastianini] was flying. I was improving my lap time every lap but Enea was catching, so it wasn’t easy.

“We came right to the last corner [together]. I’m very happy, a very important podium after yesterday where I [did not] make the best performance. Happy to be back on the podium.”

Despite his strong result, Bezzecchi lost further ground in the championship that he can’t really afford, as Marquez and Martin finished both races ahead of him this weekend.

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Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I saw that there were some moments where I could see Jorge [Martin] especially a bit closer,” added Bezzecchi.

“Marc [Marquez] was a bit too far for me to understand if I was catching. But honestly, my target was to try and finish on the podium.

“If I had the possibility to stay with Jorge I would try, but in the end, it was extra motivation to have Bastia there, but also I felt better in the second part of the race with the bike, so I could push more and more.

“It was a combination of being passed by Bastia but also the feeling with the bike.”

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