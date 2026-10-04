Marco Bezzecchi clarifies pace difference between sprint and Japan MotoGP

Enea Bastianini’s late race pace gave Marco Bezzecchi “extra motivation” in the battle for third at the Japanese MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Following a difficult sprint race on Saturday, Marco Bezzecchi rebounded with a hard-fought podium at Motegi, although the former championship leader lost points to main rivals Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez

Bezzecchi, who started from fourth, immediately gained P3 as he jumped ahead of Austrian grand prix winner Pedro Acosta.

Bezzecchi’s pace looked strong early on, with the Aprilia star holding onto the rear of Martin and Marquez.

However, an injection of pace on lap four resulted in the two leaders pulling clear of the Italian, although Bezzecchi was never truly out of contention.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

In fact, Bezzecchi’s pace got stronger as the race went on, setting his best lap times in the closing stages.

That was also the case for Enea Bastianini in fourth, who produced a late charge that nearly saw him steal third place away from Bezzecchi. 

Speaking after the flag, Bezzecchi said: “It was a tough one, especially because Enea [Bastianini] was flying. I was improving my lap time every lap but Enea was catching, so it wasn’t easy. 

“We came right to the last corner [together]. I’m very happy, a very important podium after yesterday where I [did not] make the best performance. Happy to be back on the podium.”

Despite his strong result, Bezzecchi lost further ground in the championship that he can’t really afford, as Marquez and Martin finished both races ahead of him this weekend. 

Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I saw that there were some moments where I could see Jorge [Martin] especially a bit closer,” added Bezzecchi. 

“Marc [Marquez] was a bit too far for me to understand if I was catching. But honestly, my target was to try and finish on the podium. 

“If I had the possibility to stay with Jorge I would try, but in the end, it was extra motivation to have Bastia there, but also I felt better in the second part of the race with the bike, so I could push more and more. 

“It was a combination of being passed by Bastia but also the feeling with the bike.”

Tags:

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez MotoGP title battle "a privilege" for Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez gives worrying outlook for title rivals after Japanese MotoGP win
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race after the Japanese Grand Prix?
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Motegi, Japan: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez passes Jorge Martin for Japanese MotoGP victory
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Race Results
Start, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
The “selfish” reason behind Marc Marquez’s Japanese MotoGP stunt double
12m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Tech3 star shows everyone why he’s still MotoGP’s tyre whisperer in Japan
14m ago
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi clarifies pace difference between sprint and Japan MotoGP
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez MotoGP title battle "a privilege" for Jorge Martin
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders at fault after Motegi hard-tyre “surprise”
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez gives worrying outlook for title rivals after Japanese MotoGP win
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains foot “mistakes” behind Motegi MotoGP crashes
3h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta confronted with “strange” KTM characteristics in Japanese MotoGP
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race after the Japanese Grand Prix?
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP