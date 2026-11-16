Valentino Rossi has released a new book in Italy, which has reignited his rivalry with Marc Marquez and put his legacy into focus again.

Rossi is one of MotoGP’s greatest riders (maybe the best ever?), having won seven world titles in the premier class and nine across all grand prix racing categories.

Legendary for his on-track results, Rossi’s legacy extends far beyond results.

He still has a devout following, particularly in his homeland of Italy.

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But his rivalry with Marc Marquez continues to divide over 10 years on from his explosive fallout with the Spaniard in Malaysia in 2015.

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As Marquez nears his eighth world title, that rivalry is back in the spotlight as Rossi releases his new book.

Rossi’s new autobiography, which is out now in Italy and is due for an English-language release in February 2027, details all of his rivalries from his illustrious career, as well as his version of events on what happened between himself and Marquez.

In a recent TV interview, Rossi said his 2015 title defeat “still stings” and branded Marquez’s behaviour as “absurd”, as he still believes the Spaniard sabotaged his chances.

Rossi comments, however, have caused a divide in the MotoGP fan base.

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015. © Gold and Goose

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On the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, Amy Reynolds is joined by Peter McLaren, Lewis Duncan and special guest Paolo Scalera to discuss Rossi’s new book.

Scalera is a veteran journalist of the MotoGP paddock and was present for the entirety of Rossi’s career.

He gives his view on the 2015 fallout between Rossi and Marquez, and his memories of that season.

The team also discuss Rossi’s rivalries with other riders, as well as the tragedy of 2011, when the Italian was involved in an incident that claimed the life of his friend Marco Simoncelli in Malaysia.

As Marquez nears an eighth world title, which he could win this weekend in Portugal, they also ask where the Spaniard fits into the equation in the greatest of all time debate.

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