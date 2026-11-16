Nicolo Bulega MotoGP success “can be good” for WorldSBK, says Ducati rider

Yari Montella believes a strong Nicolo Bulega in MotoGP can lead to increased respect for the level of WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega’s move to MotoGP could be of benefit to WorldSBK, thinks Yari Montella.

Montella was one of the first riders to confirm their 2027 plans in WorldSBK: he will stay with Barni Racing next year.

The Italian finished third in the standings this year, behind Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona.

Bulega won all but four races this year, finishing second in those four in which he was beaten. His results earned him not only the title but also a move to MotoGP for 2027, where Montella hopes that success for Bulega can reflect well on the series he dominated in 2026.

Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I think he'll [Bulega] do well,” Yari Montella told GPOne.

“Ultimately, the tyres should theoretically be similar, and he also knows the bike because he's been riding it all year, and it's a Ducati, which is the bike winning the World Championship. 

“I think he can do well, and that's good for us, too, because it also shows the quality of the riders in our championship. Generally, a Superbike rider is seen as a second-tier rider, but that's not the case nowadays. 

“I think having Bulega up there with the MotoGP frontrunners could be good for our category. I hope so for him, I hope so for us, and I'll be cheering him on from home.”

Montella raced in the grand prix paddock back in 2021, completing seven races for Speed Up before being dropped. He moved to Supersport which then propelled him to WorldSBK, where by now he’s a consistent podium challenger.

Yari Montella, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Yari Montella, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Barni Ducati rider is 26-years-old by now, and possibly out of time to benefit from any improvement in the perception of WorldSBK riders caused by a strong Bulega in MotoGP. But this isn’t something that bothers him too much.

“Right now I'm focused on my Superbike career,” he said. “I'm happy with what I have, and I don't feel any resentment or regret over what I missed out on in the MotoGP paddock. 

“That's how things go, we're used to moments like that in this world, too, but I'm happy I managed to pick myself up and regain some control over my career. 

“I'm satisfied with that, and whether there'll be a chance to go to MotoGP one day, I don't know. 

“I'm staying focused on the present in Superbike, and then we'll think about it.”

Tags:

Nicolo Bulega
Yari Montella
Barni Spark Racing Team
Nicolo Bulega MotoGP success “can be good” for WorldSBK, says Ducati rider
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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