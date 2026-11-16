Pedro Acosta “one of the luckiest guys” to be among Marc Marquez’s last MotoGP team-mates

Pedro Acosta is “one of the luckiest guys” to be able to share a garage with Marc Marquez in 2027, potentially being Marquez’s final MotoGP team-mate.

Marquez will turn 34 in 2027 and has battled his body to some degree for the majority of his premier class career, and especially since 2020, meaning the contract that will keep him at Ducati until the end of 2028 could be his last in MotoGP.

He’s also likely to go into next seasonn as a 10-time world champion and with the Ducati Lenovo Team moulded completely around him as Acosta joins from KTM to replac Francesco Bagnaia.

Acosta is under no illusions that the move to Ducati to partner Marquez will be easy, but the challenge of going head-to-head on equal machinery with the best rider in the championship is also a motivation.

Pedro Acosta chases Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I will be one of the luckiest guys from this new generation because I will be one of the last to share the garage with him [Marc Marquez] and be able to learn something,” said Pedro Acosta, speaking to MotoGP.com.

“For sure, the biggest challenge of my career so far. But it’s true that, on the other hand, I need a new challenge to keep myself motivated and take some excuses away from my mouth.

“Sometimes the easiest way is to put an excuse, but now is the easiest way to know if that excuse was not an excuse, but was that I’m not good enough.

“Sometimes it’s good to put yourself in a mirror and [look in your eyes] and be honest; this is how I see this new chapter in my life: put myself in a mirror and let’s talk.”

Acosta will go into 2027 not only as Marquez’s team-mate but potentially as his most prominent title rival, depending on how Ducati’s 850cc bike performs compared to its competitors, of course.

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Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

But while the Murcian is keen to win a world championship, he’s also conscious of how he might present himself should he reach the summit of MotoGP.

“Sure everyone wants to win a MotoGP title, also in my case that I won Moto3 and Moto2 – it’s the perfect scenario to close the cycle in the championship, taking the big crown,” Acosta said.

“I will be able to give everything, but on the other hand I think I want to show to the people that, even when you are in the top of the sport, you don’t need to change how you are.

“I hope, if that moment arrives, I’m able to keep going as the guy I am now and show the real person that I am.”

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