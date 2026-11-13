Buenos Aires MotoGP circuit transformation gathers pace, F1 “dream”

Asphalt is being laid at the revamped Buenos Aires circuit, one of two ‘new’ venues on the 2027 MotoGP calendar alongside Adelaide.

After Termas de Río Hondo was dropped from this year's schedule, Argentina returns as round four next season, when the upgraded Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez hosts its first Grand Prix since 1999.

“The works continue to progress,” reports ESPN presenter Martín Urruty during a visit to the circuit.

“The paving process has already begun, consisting of three different layers - the last one on which the World Championship motorcycles will ride next 11 April.

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“However, the laying of the first layer of pavement has already started over around two kilometres of the track.

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“The new [access] tunnel, which passes underneath Turn 1, is more than 400 metres long and has two lanes so that all the trucks and teams of the World Championship can enter and exit at the same time if necessary.

“Furthermore, the grandstands are being refurbished, and the work in the pit boxes is being finished to welcome MotoGP, which is already a reality, while the city of Buenos Aires intensifies negotiations to try to put Argentina back on the Formula 1 calendar.

F1 "dream"

“Although the [F1] calendar for 2027 is already defined, the dream is that perhaps Buenos Aires could become a reserve date," Urruty concludes.

Argentina will complete MotoGP's back-to-back South American rounds, straight after the Brazilian Grand Prix at Goiania, which joined the calendar this season.

The 2027 COTA round, in Austin, Texas, then follows two weeks later.

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