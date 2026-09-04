“Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires” - MotoGP work continues on “incredible” 2027 event

The new Adelaide Street Circuit may be making the headlines, but it is not the only new MotoGP venue planned for the 2027 calendar.

Preparations are continuing for MotoGP’s return to Buenos Aires in Argentina, at an upgraded Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez that last hosted a motorcycle grand prix in 1999.

“The works in Argentina are looking really good,” MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta said at Aragon.

“The layout of the circuit, the riders love. I think it's going to be really amazing.

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“It's not quite as downtown as Adelaide. It's a permanent circuit, so it's something that we're more used to.

Read Also Buenos Aires back on MotoGP calendar from 2027 as new host of Argentine Grand Prix

"But the reality is that it's a circuit within a metropolitan area of over 10 million people, we don't have anything like that on the MotoGP calendar now.

“They are truly passionate about motorsport, they are truly passionate about MotoGP, and I think it's going to be an incredible event.

“So I think Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires. They're two incredible events that will come in next year, and that's the vision that we have.”

After the 1999 Buenos Aires round, MotoGP returned to Argentina at Termas de Río Hondo from 2014 to 2025.

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Buenos Aires will become the second South American event alongside Brazil, which rejoined the calendar this season.

The full 2027 calendar is yet to be officially confirmed, but the season will start at Buriram, Thailand on 5-7 March.