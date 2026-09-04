“Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires” - MotoGP work continues on “incredible” 2027 event

Carlos Ezpeleta says preparations for next year's Buenos Aires MotoGP return are progressing well, with riders impressed by the circuit layout.

MotoGP: Adelaide shouldn’t “undermine” Buenos Aires
MotoGP: Adelaide shouldn’t “undermine” Buenos Aires
© Gold and Goose

The new Adelaide Street Circuit may be making the headlines, but it is not the only new MotoGP venue planned for the 2027 calendar.

Preparations are continuing for MotoGP’s return to Buenos Aires in Argentina, at an upgraded Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez that last hosted a motorcycle grand prix in 1999.

“The works in Argentina are looking really good,” MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta said at Aragon.

“The layout of the circuit, the riders love. I think it's going to be really amazing.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“It's not quite as downtown as Adelaide. It's a permanent circuit, so it's something that we're more used to.

"But the reality is that it's a circuit within a metropolitan area of over 10 million people, we don't have anything like that on the MotoGP calendar now.

“They are truly passionate about motorsport, they are truly passionate about MotoGP, and I think it's going to be an incredible event.

“So I think Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires. They're two incredible events that will come in next year, and that's the vision that we have.”

After the 1999 Buenos Aires round, MotoGP returned to Argentina at Termas de Río Hondo from 2014 to 2025.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Buenos Aires will become the second South American event alongside Brazil, which rejoined the calendar this season.

The full 2027 calendar is yet to be officially confirmed, but the season will start at Buriram, Thailand on 5-7 March.

Tags:

Buenos Aires, Argentina
2027
“Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires” - MotoGP work continues on “incredible” 2027 event
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Adelaide shouldn't undermine Buenos Aires” - MotoGP work continues on “incredible” 2027 event
39m ago
MotoGP start, Aragon.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Normal track… In the middle of a city’ - MotoGP riders react to latest Adelaide layout
18h ago
Virtual view of the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit (The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals toll of seven shoulder operations in shocking gym photo
18h ago
Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).
MotoGP News
“1000, 850, 1000, 850” - Pol Espargaro faces bike-switching MotoGP schedule
20h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“He can help us” - Luca Marini hailed as “great signing for KTM”
22h ago
Luca Marini (Honda), Pedro Acosta (KTM), MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
“Focus on 850” - Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘doesn’t care’ if Yamaha brings engine update
23h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why a factory KTM MotoGP contract is worth trading a winning Ducati for
03/09/26
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow: Marc Marquez will treat MotoGP title “like an endurance race”
03/09/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo unfazed by reduced MotoGP testing ahead of Honda move
02/09/26
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda), Alex Rins (Yamaha), 2026 Aragon MotoGP.