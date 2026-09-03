“He can help us” - Luca Marini hailed as “great signing for KTM” in MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio believes Luca Marini can help KTM improve in MotoGP after welcoming his fellow Italian’s move to Tech3.

di Giannantonio: Luca Marini a “great signing for KTM”
di Giannantonio: Luca Marini a “great signing for KTM”
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio has welcomed the news that Luca Marini will also join KTM’s MotoGP project, via a seat at Tech3, for 2027.

The pair began their premier-class careers as satellite Ducati riders, Marini with VR46 in 2021 and di Giannantonio with Gresini the following season.

Following Marini’s move to the factory Honda team, di Giannantonio joined VR46 as his replacement and has since claimed 17 rostrums, including victory at this year’s Catalunya round.

That form cleared the way for Diggia's own factory MotoGP chance, at Red Bull KTM in 2027, where he will partner Alex Marquez.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Marini has secured his premier-class future after being named as the first signing for Guenther Steiner’s Tech3 KTM squad.

“I'm really happy for him,” di Giannantonio said of Marini’s deal. “I think it's great for MotoGP to have him on the grid.

“I really hoped for him to still be in MotoGP also because he was one of the reasons that I continued in MotoGP. He was really helping me back at [the start of my MotoGP career]. We are friends.

“It's also a great signing for KTM because I think he can help us and can help the factory to improve the bike. He's a super fast rider, so I'm happy.”

Marini, who took two poles and two podiums with VR46 Ducati, is currently the leading Honda rider in the world championship standings, in 11th.

Bagnaia, di Giannantonio and Marini on the podium in Qatar 2023.
Bagnaia, di Giannantonio and Marini on the podium in Qatar 2023.
© Gold and Goose

The Italian’s technical feedback is also often cited as one of his strengths.

“It's true,” said di Giannantonio. “I would say that I'm a good rider at giving good, precise comments, but he is much better than me.

“When we train together and we speak about racing, I always learn a lot of things from him.

“So I see it as a really great signing for KTM next year.”

Departing KTM rider Pedro Acosta said of Marini's deal: "He's a guy who made pole positions in VR46. He's making good races with Honda, and it looks like he's quite stable during the season to develop a bike. 

"For this, I think KTM is getting a good line-up."

Moto2 race winner Senna Agius is expected to join Marini at Tech3 for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

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Fabio di Giannantonio
Luca Marini
KTM
2027
“He can help us” - Luca Marini hailed as “great signing for KTM” in MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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