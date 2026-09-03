Cal Crutchlow: Marc Marquez will treat MotoGP title “like an endurance race”

Cal Crutchlow expects Marc Marquez to treat the 2026 MotoGP World Championship like “an endurance race”.

The Englishman, who spent six years alongside Marquez as part of Honda’s MotoGP line-up, still regards the Spaniard as the “best rider” but believes his physical condition is prompting a “no mistakes” approach.

Speaking on the MotoGP world feed during Friday Practice at Aragon, Cal Crutchlow said:

“It's so difficult because I think Marc is still the best rider, but I think he's riding injured.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I don't think he's fully recovered from the surgery earlier in this year, and I think he will play this championship like more of an endurance race, and push when he really needs to push.

“He’ll make sure he's there when he needs to be there, try and make no mistakes, and let the others make mistakes, let's say.

“Then attack when he knows he can attack.

“Silverstone was not a great weekend, but [he’ll try] not to have any really bad weekends, like maybe some have had... Like Ai Ogura not being here.

“But it's so difficult to call... I have no idea which way [the title battle] is going to go, honestly speaking.”

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The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far. © Peter McLaren

Crutchlow, who returned to MotoGP this season as an injury replacement for Johann Zarco at LCR, agreed that the title could be decided by whoever makes the fewest mistakes:

“I think so, and maybe not the guy who wins the most. It's such a topsy-turvy championship at the moment.

“Bezzecchi's also missed some races; Martin seems to be the only one - which is ironic because [last year he was] injured and out a lot - who's staying the most consistent.

“Not winning all the time, but he's there when he needs to be.”

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Martin’s consistency continued at Aragon, where he retained the title lead with a pair of fifth places.

However, Marquez moved up to second in the standings, between the factory Aprilia riders, after a double victory for Ducati.

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