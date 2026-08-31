Podcast: How worried should Marc Marquez's MotoGP rivals be after Aragon?

The team review the Aragon Grand Prix on the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast

Listen to the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast
Listen to the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast
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Marc Marquez swept to victory in both races at the 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix to move into second the standings and just 19 points from the lead. 

The reigning world champion is a master at anticlockwise tracks, coming into the Aragon weekend with a 61% hit rate on left-handed tracks throughout his MotoGP career. 

In 2026 alone, he'd already taken double wins at Balaton Park and Sachsenring. He duly delivered on his status as the favourite coming into Aragon, though had to fight harder for it than perhaps he would have expected. 

Beaten to pole by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, Marquez had to launch a daring raid on the lead at Turn 1 on the opening lap of the sprint to have any hope of beating the Italian. In the grand prix, he had to come from third after his ride height device didn't disengage at the start, making two aggressive overtakes on Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi to get back to the lead. 

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He then had to absorb huge pressure from Pedro Acosta on the KTM before eventually breaking away with around 10 laps to go. 

When the Ducati and his physical condition allow him, Marquez remains incredibly strong. But a brace of third-place finishes for a similarly battered and bruised Bezzecchi has also allowed the Italian to close his championship deficit to 24 points. 

Arguably, Bezzecchi, on a weaker track for Aprilia, emerged from Aragon as the biggest winner. 

On the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, Amy Reynolds is joined by Peter McLaren and Lewis Duncan to discuss the Aragon Grand Prix and what it means for the title battle now. 

They also discuss Acosta's stunning ride to second, as well as Pecco Bagnaia's miserable weekend. 

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During the Aragon round, MotoGP revealed its first look at the Adelaide street circuit that will host the Australian Grand Prix next year. The team cast their eye over the new layout and reignited the debate over its inclusion on the calendar. 

Follow the Crash MotoGP Podcast for weekly episodes across Acast, Spotify and Apple Podcast, and subscribe to the Crash MotoGP YouTube channel to never miss an episode.

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Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Podcast: How worried should Marc Marquez's MotoGP rivals be after Aragon?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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