'Quick as Marc' - Jack Miller “can’t fault” Yamaha V4 in one key area

A 10km/h top-speed deficit to the KTMs meant Jack Miller couldn't hold on to a top-ten repeat in Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP.

The Pramac rider, tenth and top Yamaha in the Sprint, again led the M1 challenge as he climbed from 13th to ninth in the early stages of the grand prix.

But Enea Bastianini moved ahead on lap 16, followed by Brad Binder on lap 22 of 23.

“I gave everything I had. Unfortunately, we had to concede places to the KTMs there at the end,” Miller said.

Jack Miller, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"I can't fault it in the corners"

“I tried to give them as much of a hard time as possible, but I was kind of fighting with my hands behind my back.

“Once you lose the edge [grip], which is our only strong point at the minute, it gets tough.

“The bike's working pretty good, honestly. I can't fault it in the corners. We're just losing too much on the straights.

“But we know that. Can't do much about it so there's no point in complaining. Just try to get on with what we're doing.”

The Australian, confirmed as leaving MotoGP at the end of this season on the eve of the event, added:

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Jack Miller, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I tried to make it as hard as possible for Enea by braking late, but in the end he passed me midway down the straight… and Brad did the same.”

"Fourth in the last sector"

The need to conserve tyres in the longer race distance meant Miller was unable to exploit the Yamaha’s corner speed in the same way as the Sprint.

“I knew after yesterday's Sprint race we had to manage the front more, and I did. But in doing so, you lose the roll speed,” he said.

“Yesterday in the Sprint, I was about fourth overall in the last sector [of those on the medium rear tyre, full list below], quick [as] Marc, and it ain't coming from the back straight I can assure you!”

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The final sector comprises the back straight, long final corner and run to the start/finish line.

“I wasn't able to ride like that in the main race," continued Miller, whose best final sector in the grand prix came on the opening lap.

“You just understeer in the front too much, and you chew it out. I had a lot of graining already yesterday, so I was quite cautious of that.

“The front tyre stayed good all the way to the end. The rear tyre ran out at the very end, but that's how it should be.”

While engine performance remains the standout weakness, Miller believes progress has been made with the new V4.

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“[If] you add 20hp it's going to change the character of it. But, in saying that, we've been able to turn this thing around in pretty quick time, I believe.

“It's a brand-new motorcycle so we're doing what we can.”

Alex Rins finished as the next-best Yamaha rider, in 13th, on Sunday.

Sector 4 - Aragon MotoGP Sprint

1. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia, M-S): 24.768s

2. Alex Marquez (Ducati, M-M): 24.825s

3. Pedro Acosta (KTM, M-M): 24.857s

4. Jorge Martin (Aprilia, M-S): 24.875s

5. Diogo Moreira (Honda, M-S): 24.923s

6. Marc Marquez (Ducati, M-M): 24.933s

7. Jack Miller (Yamaha, M-M): 24.936s

8. Johann Zarco (Honda, M-S): 24.946s

9. Alex Rins (Yamaha, M-M): 24.968s

10. Brad Binder (KTM, M-M): 24.963s

11. Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati, M-M): 24.965s

12. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha, M-S): 25.036s

13. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia, M-M): 25.045s

14. Joan Mir (Honda, M-S): 25.051s

15. Enea Bastianini (KTM, M-M): 25.076s

16. Pol Espargaro (KTM, M-S): 25.093s

17. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati, M-M): 25.109s

18. Franco Morbidelli (Ducati, M-M): 25.123s

19. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia, M-S): 25.216s

Fabio Quartararo DNF

Fabio di Giannantonio DNF

Luca Marini DNF

M=Medium tyre, S=Soft rear tyre.

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