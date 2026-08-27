Jack Miller not ruling out MotoGP test role despite WorldSBK links

After official confirmation that he will leave Pramac Yamaha, and therefore MotoGP, at the end of this season, Jack Miller gave an update on his 2027 plans.

The Australian is a four-time MotoGP winner with Honda and Ducati machinery, who then claimed a 23rd podium with KTM before joining Yamaha at the start of last season.

Miller was the next-best M1 rider after Fabio Quartararo in the final year of the Inline M1, a ranking he also currently holds in the debut season of the underpowered V4.

Like Quartararo and Alex Rins, Miller will leave the Yamaha MotoGP project at the end of this season, after his seat was taken by Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara.

Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, Davide Brivio, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It is what it is. It's the way it goes sometimes,” Miller said at Aragon on Thursday, shortly after his Pramac departure was officially confirmed.

“We'll keep plugging away, trying to do the best we can until the end of the year. And, obviously, negotiations are going on at the moment of where our future's going to be.

“As I've said all along, I want to continue racing. I feel like I've still got quite a bit of racing left in me. And I feel like I'm still getting better. So we'll wait and see where our decision lies and what we're going to do.”

The 31-year-old confirmed his main focus is now on a switch to WorldSBK, which will change from Pirelli to Michelin rubber in 2027.

“Obviously all the seats here are full, so looking over at Superbike,” he said. “We’ll try to get something solid over there that we can be competitive with and try to build on.”

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Jack Miller, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"The best Superbike rider I can become"

Having proven his speed on an R1 as part of Yamaha’s Suzuka 8 Hours team for the past two years, finishing runner-up on both occasions, Miller would be a natural fit for its WorldSBK project.

But he is also not ruling out some MotoGP testing.

“It's not out of the equation, that's for certain,” he said. “As I've said all along, if I'm going over there, my goal is to become the best Superbike rider I can become.

“It's not about dreaming of one day coming back here and being a MotoGP rider again. I mean, I'll be 32 next year. I'm a realistic person and I've done over 250 [grands prix].

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“So, doing a few more isn't going to change my life. I think going over [to WorldSBK] with the full focus, like I said, of trying to become the best Superbike rider that I can be and building a second chapter in my career is I think the main objective.”

With wildcards banned next year, Miller’s only opportunities for further MotoGP appearances would be as a stand-in rider.

Yamaha's MotoGP test team currently features former racers Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso.

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