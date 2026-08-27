Jack Miller not ruling out MotoGP test role despite WorldSBK links

Jack Miller is focused on a full-time WorldSBK move but says MotoGP testing could still form part of his future plans.

Jack Miller eyes WorldSBK, but open to MotoGP testing.
Jack Miller eyes WorldSBK, but open to MotoGP testing.
© Gold and Goose

After official confirmation that he will leave Pramac Yamaha, and therefore MotoGP, at the end of this season, Jack Miller gave an update on his 2027 plans.

The Australian is a four-time MotoGP winner with Honda and Ducati machinery, who then claimed a 23rd podium with KTM before joining Yamaha at the start of last season.

Miller was the next-best M1 rider after Fabio Quartararo in the final year of the Inline M1, a ranking he also currently holds in the debut season of the underpowered V4.

Like Quartararo and Alex Rins, Miller will leave the Yamaha MotoGP project at the end of this season, after his seat was taken by Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara.

Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, Davide Brivio, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, Davide Brivio, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It is what it is. It's the way it goes sometimes,” Miller said at Aragon on Thursday, shortly after his Pramac departure was officially confirmed.

“We'll keep plugging away, trying to do the best we can until the end of the year. And, obviously, negotiations are going on at the moment of where our future's going to be.

“As I've said all along, I want to continue racing. I feel like I've still got quite a bit of racing left in me. And I feel like I'm still getting better. So we'll wait and see where our decision lies and what we're going to do.”

The 31-year-old confirmed his main focus is now on a switch to WorldSBK, which will change from Pirelli to Michelin rubber in 2027.

“Obviously all the seats here are full, so looking over at Superbike,” he said. “We’ll try to get something solid over there that we can be competitive with and try to build on.”

Jack Miller, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"The best Superbike rider I can become"

Having proven his speed on an R1 as part of Yamaha’s Suzuka 8 Hours team for the past two years, finishing runner-up on both occasions, Miller would be a natural fit for its WorldSBK project.

But he is also not ruling out some MotoGP testing.

“It's not out of the equation, that's for certain,” he said. “As I've said all along, if I'm going over there, my goal is to become the best Superbike rider I can become.

“It's not about dreaming of one day coming back here and being a MotoGP rider again. I mean, I'll be 32 next year. I'm a realistic person and I've done over 250 [grands prix].

“So, doing a few more isn't going to change my life. I think going over [to WorldSBK] with the full focus, like I said, of trying to become the best Superbike rider that I can be and building a second chapter in my career is I think the main objective.”

With wildcards banned next year, Miller’s only opportunities for further MotoGP appearances would be as a stand-in rider.

Yamaha's MotoGP test team currently features former racers Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Tags:

Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Yamaha
Jack Miller not ruling out MotoGP test role despite WorldSBK links
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Deserve to remain” - Pramac on "most difficult" Jack Miller MotoGP decision
Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s MotoGP departure, paving way for WorldSBK move
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Toprak braced for "difficult" Aragon MotoGP, Pramac teases “important upgrades soon”
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu crashes out of bizarre Red Bull stunt in Turkey
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.
MotoGP News
“I hope I improve more”: Toprak Razgatlioglu working on “big” 2027 MotoGP ambition
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “very proud of my achievements” as end of MotoGP career nears
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“We talked a lot in the past” - Enea Bastianini reveals long-running Aprilia MotoGP interest
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini.
MotoGP News
‘We’ve lost so many’ - KTM rider wary of engine reserves for remaining MotoGP races
1h ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains “no control over my right arm” comment after Silverstone MotoGP
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I'll have to suffer” - Marco Bezzechi details injury “setback” ahead of Aragon MotoGP
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“I still dream” - “Speed addict” Johann Zarco ready for MotoGP return at Aragon
3h ago
Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals advice he gave to injured F1 star Isack Hadjar
3h ago
Hadjar was not happy with the feel of his brakes
MotoGP News
Jack Miller not ruling out MotoGP test role despite WorldSBK links
3h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s 2027 Pramac MotoGP replacement
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Izan Guevara
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP team provides surgery update on Ai Ogura
5h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Looking for a Ducati” - Alex Rins responds to WorldSBK rumours
5h ago
Alex Rins.