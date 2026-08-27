Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s MotoGP departure, paving way for WorldSBK move

Yamaha has officially confirmed it will part ways with Jack Miller in MotoGP at the end of the current season, paving the way for his move to World Superbikes with the brand.

The four-time MotoGP race winner joined the Yamaha family in 2025 with Pramac, having been thrown a late lifeline to prolong his grand prix career amid a difficult 2024 with KTM.

He performed well in 2025, earning a second year with Pramac and Yamaha to help spearhead development of the brand’s new V4 bike.

But 2026 has been more of a challenge for Jack Miller, who looked unlikely to remain on the grid as the silly season rider market moves took off.

Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

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In recent weeks, he has become strongly linked to a move to World Superbikes with Yamaha’s factory team.

On Thursday ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix, Yamaha and Pramac officially confirmed his departure from the MotoGP project, suggesting an announcement on his WorldSBK move is imminent.

Miller said in a statement: “I'd like to thank Yamaha, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP, and everyone involved in the project for the opportunity we've shared since the start of the 2025 season.

“It has been a rewarding experience to be part of a group working hard to build for the future.

“We've all given everything to move the project forward, and I'm proud to have played my part in that journey.

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Jack Miller. © Gold and Goose

“I still believe I have more to offer and more to achieve, and I'll take that motivation with me into whatever comes next.

“I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my career and seeing where that journey will lead.

“But before then, there are still races left this season, and my full focus remains on finishing the year strongly with the team.”

Yamaha MD Paolo Pavesio added: “Jack joined Yamaha at an important stage of our MotoGP project and immediately became a valuable contributor.

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“His technical understanding, openness with feedback, and relentless commitment helped us move forward in several areas.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 British MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“He approached every challenge with professionalism and enthusiasm.

“This same dedication was illustrated by his willingness to represent Yamaha at the Suzuka 8 Hours in addition to his MotoGP commitments.

“Beyond his contribution on track, Jack brought tremendous energy to our team.

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“His positive attitude, team spirit, and ability to build strong relationships across the garage made him a pleasure to work with and a highly valued teammate for everyone involved in the project.

“On behalf of Yamaha, I would like to sincerely thank Jack for everything he has done for our programme.

“We wish him nothing but success for the future, and we hope our paths will cross again and that one day we may have the opportunity to see him back in Yamaha blue.”

Miller is expected to be replaced at Pramac by Moto2 frontrunner Izan Guevara, while Toprak Razgatlioglu remains for 2027.

Yamaha’s factory team line-up will also see a refresh in 2027, with Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura coming in to replace Honda-bound Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

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Rins is linked to a WorldSBK move with the GoEleven Ducati squad.