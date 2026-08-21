“I hope I improve more”: Toprak Razgatlioglu working on “big” 2027 MotoGP ambition

Toprak Razgatlioglu has a ‘big target’ for MotoGP 2027 despite a “difficult” rookie season with Yamaha.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has not been in the top-10 in 2026, but his target for MotoGP 2027 is "big", he says.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has not been in the top-10 in 2026, but his target for MotoGP 2027 is "big…
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu says his “target is big” for the 2027 MotoGP season, even after a first year that he admits has been “difficult” through the first half.

The first 12 races of Razgatlioglu in MotoGP have left the Pramac Yamaha rider sitting 21st in the standings with a best result of 11th.

Coming from two dominant seasons in WorldSBK, it’s obvious that Razgatlioglu is not content with his current performance, but any improvements he makes between now and the end of 2026 will be done with a view to 2027, when Razgatlioglu’s ambitions stretch beyond merely the top-10.

“This year, like a half-season done – half-season looks like a Superbike [season] because Superbike is total 12 races, looks like I did almost a Superbike season, now we have half-a-season more,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said of his rookie season, speaking in an interview with Crash.net ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I hope I learn more, I hope I improve more. 

“I’m just focused on this because next year my target is big. This year I need to learn more and next year I need to start more strong.”

The first season for Razgatlioglu has so far gone without a top-10, something he says is a goal for the remainder of the season.

His Pramac team-mate, Jack Miller, says the Turkish star has been unfortunate with the timing of his move to the grand prix paddock with Yamaha, as he has had to spend it developing a fundamentally new bike.

Razgatlioglu himself admits it’s made his rookie year “not easy”, but also has belief that the Iwata marque will return to the front of MotoGP.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“This is the new project for Yamaha, they are trying to learn this engine and trying to improve,” Razgatlioglu said. “But I understand them. 

“For me, this is the learning year – of course, for me it’s not easy because after two years with really good years in Superbike, and now I finish 15th, 13th, 14th position – this is not easy for me. 

“But anyway, this is the first year for Yamaha [with the V4] and also for me. 

“I also keep working, trying to understand, trying to learn the MotoGP style, but also Yamaha are working every day to improve the bike. 

“It’s a difficult year for me, also for Yamaha, but I believe in Yamaha [to] improve more because I know the history of Yamaha, they are always the best. I think they will come back soon.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu
Prima Pramac Yamaha
“I hope I improve more”: Toprak Razgatlioglu working on “big” 2027 MotoGP ambition
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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