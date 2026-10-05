Ducati boss reacts to “extremely valuable” Franco Morbidelli WorldSBK move

Gigi Dall’Igna says Franco Morbidelli will be “extremely valuable” in WorldSBK

Franco Morbidelli brings valuable Michelin experience to WorldSBK
Franco Morbidelli brings valuable Michelin experience to WorldSBK
© Gold and Goose

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says Franco Morbidelli will bring with him an “extremely valuable wealth of experience” to World Superbikes in 2027.

On Monday morning following the Japanese Grand Prix, Ducati finally confirmed three-time MotoGP race winner Franco Morbidelli will join the squad’s factory WorldSBK team next year.

Morbidelli has been part of the Ducati stable since 2024, when he moved from Yamaha to the Pramac squad, before stepping over to VR46 last season.

That Italian won out over Moto2 frontrunner Manu Gonzalez for the factory Ducati WorldSBK seat being vacated by MotoGP-bound Nicolo Bulega.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The timing of Morbidelli’s step is opportune, with the championship switching to Michelin rubber for 2027.

Commenting on Morbidelli’s WorldSBK move, Gigi Dall’Igna believes his understanding of how Ducati works will be hugely beneficial to the brand upon the series’ Michelin shake-up.

“We are very happy to welcome Franco to the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati family,” Dall’Igna said.

“Franco is a very talented rider who, throughout his career, has shown speed, technical sensitivity and the ability to adapt at the highest levels of world motorcycle racing.

“After many years spent in MotoGP, he will bring to our Superbike project an extremely valuable wealth of experience.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We are convinced his move will also be supported by his deep knowledge of the Ducati environment and our working methods, an aspect we consider particularly important given the new technical challenges awaiting us in 2027.

“Together with Aruba.it Racing, we have built a winning project over the years, and we believe Franco has all the qualities to help keep it at the top.

“We can’t wait to start this new journey together.”

Ducati has dominated WorldSBK in 2026, with Bulega winning all but four races with two rounds remaining.

Team-mate Iker Lecuona has been the only rider to beat him this season.

Morbidelli’s move to WorldSBK with Ducati comes as rival brand BMW welcomes two former MotoGP talents with Michelin experience to its line-up.

Miguel Oliveira will remain with BMW into 2027, while former KTM team-mate Brad Binder steps over from the MotoGP paddock to partner him.

Jack Miller will also move to Yamaha in WorldSBK next year.

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Franco Morbidelli
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
MotoGP
Ducati boss reacts to “extremely valuable” Franco Morbidelli WorldSBK move
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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