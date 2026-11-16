Albert Arenas says he has achieved his primary target after getting pushed out of Moto2 by getting a WorldSBK ride for 2027.

Arenas is the latest of a long line of Moto2 riders to have made the move to World Supersport and win the title, thus opening the door to WorldSBK.

Andrea Locatelli, Sandro Cortese, and Nicolo Bulega are three other such examples, and surely of the three it’s Bulega’s path Arenas would dream to follow (although as a fellow Moto3 champion it's Cortese with whom Arenas' career so far most resembles), but for now the goal of a WorldSBK ride is what has been achieved.

“I’m really happy about this,” Arenas said of his WorldSBK move.

Albert Arenas, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, SSP, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“The first goal when I joined the Supersport championship was to step up to World Superbike and really happy to make it happen.

“I can’t wait for this new challenge and to ride in Superbike.”

Arenas also thanked the GoEleven team for making pace for him by expanding from one bike to two for next season, while also letting him bring his crew chief from AS Racing. The competition for the second bike came from Alessandro Delbianco, the 30-year-old Italian who won this year’s CIV Superbike title and is well-liked by Pata, the crisp brand that was briefly absent from GoEleven’s bike at the start of 2026 but re-emerged on the fairing mid-season and which also featured on Arenas' AS Racing Yamaha after a few rounds of 2026.

“First of all I want to thank the whole team to make a big effort to put another bike and it will be great to be in this team – I already met them and it feels like a family,” said Arenas.

“Also, I will be with my crew chief [from AS Racing] and it’s very nice that I can start this new challenge like this.”

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Albert Arenas, 2026 World Supersport champion © Gold and Goose

The Ducati he will ride took the majority of podium places in 2026, as well as every race win, all three titles, and the top three places in the riders’ standings.

“Ducati is a competitive bike as we’ve seen,” said Arenas.

“I’ve never ridden a bike like that. I can’t wait to jump on the bike and see how is the feeling and to understand where we can go.”