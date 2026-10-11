Danilo Petrucci admits Jerez “probably my last race” in WorldSBK despite ongoing talks

Danilo Petrucci’s WorldSBK career will “probably” end in Jerez, he thinks, despite ongoing talks with a team to keep him in the championship.

Petrucci has a chance to move back to MotoAmerica in 2027 with BMW, but he confirmed on Thursday that he has been talking to the GoEleven Ducati team about a possible move there for next season.

It would be a move that would keep the Italian in WorldSBK, of course, but nothing is yet decided and Petrucci thinks he won’t make the choice between MotoAmerica and WorldSBK until after the season has finished.

“There is something, but still it’s too early,” said Danilo Petrucci, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Estoril.

Danilo Petrucci speaks to the media at 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I don’t know, sincerely. There are many things that have to match, but let’s see.

“First of all, it’s a decision that I have to take: if I want to follow racing in this championship or not.

“It’s my decision, so I have to think about it.

“I think I have to decide when the championship is done and I have to understand if this opportunity is good.

“I’m happy that I have still a chance.

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Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“For sure I will follow racing, but let’s see.

“At the moment, I can’t tell you anything more because I don’t know. At the moment, there are many things to set, and then I will decide.”

Although talks are still ongoing, Petrucci says the Jerez race next week will “probably” be his last in WorldSBK.

“I can’t say that I can’t wait until Jerez because on one hand I would really like to be already there,” he said.

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“On [the other] hand I really would like to stop time and that probably my last race in World Superbike will never come.

“It’s a fight between two sides, but for sure it will be really emotional.”