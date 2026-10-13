Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links

Lorenzo Baldassarri will remain with GoEleven Ducati team

GoEleven has announced its 2027 WorldSBK line-up
GoEleven has announced its 2027 WorldSBK line-up
© Gold & Goose

The GoEleven Ducati World Superbike team has confirmed Lorenzo Baldassarri will remain with the squad for 2027.

The former grand prix rider joined the satellite Ducati squad this season, having dropped off the WorldSBK grid at the end of 2023 following a tough season on a Yamaha.

He dropped back to World Supersport in 2024, then went to MotoE in the MotoGP paddock for the 2026 season.

Baldassarri was chosen to replace one-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Iannone at GoEleven for 2026 and has impressed, scoring two podiums.

Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 UK WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 UK WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I am really happy to renew with Team GoEleven; we had to wait a little while to finalise the last details, but I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” he said.

“We are keeping continuity with the project, and I’m pleased about that; this year has been a fantastic season, during which I’ve consistently been fast and steady.

“I had come from a difficult period where I lacked both confidence and results - having changed teams, bikes, and categories - but GoEleven believed in me, and we achieved great things this year.

“Big challenges ahead; we now have a solid baseline for every track, so we’ll arrive ready at every weekend. I can’t wait to start another year together.”

GoEleven had been linked to signing Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

But the Spaniard announced recently that he would be retiring from motorcycle racing, hinting at a switch to car racing.

“The feeling we’ve built with ‘Balda’ this year is fantastic; the harmony within the garage and our mutual trust in the work we do are the key ingredients that led us to firmly believe in continuing this partnership; anything else wouldn’t have made sense,” team boss Denis Sacchetti said.

“Balda has impressed us right from the very first race this year - and I think he’s impressed a lot of people with what he’s shown on track - and we believe that with a year of experience, we could have a really exciting 2027.

“We’re thrilled and motivated.”

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MotoGP
Alex Rins
Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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