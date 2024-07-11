Remy Gardner “wants to keep WorldSBK momentum alive” after MotoGP ride

After a solid stand-in performance for Yamaha at the German MotoGP last weekend, Remy Gardner will be back in WorldSBK action this weekend.

Gardner stepped in for the injured Alex Rins, but back aboard his Yamaha R1 machine at Donington Park, the Australian is hoping to keep his impressive 2024 campaign going.

"I cannot wait to be back in action in the WorldSBK field,” began Gardner. “First of all I'm thankful to Yamaha for the opportunity I had in MotoGP last weekend in Germany, it was a nice experience and I hope to have been helpful to them.

“Now it's time to focus again on our championship; we're having a solid season so far and we want to keep the momentum alive.

“Donington Park could be an interesting weekend for us, but for sure we'll have to build it step by step, so I'm looking forward to it and I'm eager to see again all the guys."

Gardner’s GRT Yamaha team-mate Dominique Aegerter has not enjoyed the same success as Gardner in 2024.

Nearly 30 points behind Gardner, Aegerter is hoping to bounce back after a tough outing in Misano last month.

Aegerter said: "Our last round wasn’t the luckiest one, let's say, but finally we have another race weekend and I cannot wait to be back on track. We know that our potential is higher and we're keen to prove it in the UK Round.

“I had some good races there in the past and I really like the track, it’s an old school one. I'm confident we can have some races.

“After the Misano weekend I kept training really hard and pushed as usual to be ready, so I'm really looking forward to weekend.

“It'll be also really nice to feel the passion of the British people, their support at Donington Park is always amazing."