Scott Redding on his WorldSBK future: “I’m contracted with BMW for 2025”

Scott Redding is hopeful of staying with BMW for the 2025 WorldSBK season, despite Bonovo pulling out of the sport.

Redding is contracted to BMW for 2025, however. The German manufacturer has only the factory team confirmed on the grid.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is one rider that is already confirmed aboard the factory ROKIT BMW ride, while Michael Van Der Mark is also staying with the team.

But Redding is hopeful that BMW will find a seat for him: “My idea is to stay here with BMW. I’m contracted to BMW for next year and it was a bit of a shock for them too.

“They’re a re a lot of things going on behind the wall and I hope they can comeup with a good solution because I want to stay with them next year.

Asked by WorldSBK.com about Bonovo’s decision to leave, Redding responded: “It’s a shame really because the Bonovo Action Racing Team has been a really good place for me.

“They’ve been very welcoming, the team is very good and I’ve enjoyed my time there. To hear the news at the end of Misano was a bit of a shock for me. It is what it is.

“It came down to health issues which are more important to me than anything else. We need to see how the future will go.”

“One of the best things I’ve been a part of” - Gerloff

Garrett Gerloff has been with the Bonovo team for the last two seasons, and he too is now on the outside looking in when it comes to BMW’s plans.

Discussing his time with Bonovo, Gerloff added: “I’m so happy to have had the last two years with Bonovo. It’s been one of the best things I’ve been a part of, and my group of guys especially are just such good friends.

“I’m confident I’ll be able to find something, somewhere, to continue racing. It’s my passion and what I want to do.

“We’re working on things for next year. I’d love to stay in the world championship.

“It’s been amazing since I came here and all the experiences I’ve had, the good times… maybe not the bad times! I’d love to continue in this paddock and that’s the priority.”