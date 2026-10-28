WorldSBK legend uses Honda to raise money for children’s cancer charity

Jonathan Rea helped raise over £170k for a children's cancer charity

Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea was among 200 participants from Northern Ireland’s wider football family that came together in support of the Cancer Fund for Children charity last weekend. 

Rea was seen riding a road-legal version of the Honda Superbike he raced and tested during the 2026 season.

Rea completed a lap of the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park last Sunday, which celebrated the 10-year partnership between the Irish Football Association and the Cancer Fund for Children charity. 

A mix of sporting stars came together in support of the charity, which has raised more than £176,000 raised over the last decade.

Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“The partnership began in 2016, which was a special year for Northern Ireland football as we competed at the European Championship in France,” Steven Davis, former Northern Ireland captain said. 

“There was a real sense of togetherness around the team and our supporters, and it’s great to see that spirit continuing through a partnership that has raised so much for such an important cause. 

“Playing for Northern Ireland was a huge privilege, and I know how much football can bring people together. 

“This walk is an opportunity to support a charity doing vital work for children and families affected by cancer. 

“Raising more than £176,000 over the past decade is a fantastic achievement, and hopefully we can build on that and reach the £200,000 target together.”

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The event included the Road to Daisy Lodge GAWA Relay, where participants combined to complete 120 laps of the football pitch. 

The distance covered was equivalent to the journey between Belfast and Daisy Lodge, which is the charity's therapeutic centre in Newcastle, County Down.

Cancer Fund for Children has been the official charity partner of the Football Association of Ireland, and together, they have set an ambitious target of reaching £200,000 by the end of 2026.

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