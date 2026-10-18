Former WorldSBK champion swaps bikes for cars in surprise race against Alex Brundle

Four-time WorldSBK champion Carl Fogarty takes on Alex Brundle on four wheels.

Carl Fogarty, Alex Brundle.
Carl Fogarty, Alex Brundle.

Former WorldSBK champion Carl Fogarty has made a surprise race track return, swapping bikes for cars in a set of three one-lap time trial races against Alex Brundle. 

The British motorcycle legend went head-to-head with Brundle, who is the son of ex-Formula 1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator, Martin Brundle, at the Bedford Autodrome. 

At their disposal were three different race cars, including an open-top Caterham sportscar, a Ginetta GT and a single-seater. 

Brundle would head out for the first of his three timed runs after losing a game of rock paper scissors.

Carl Fogarty driving an open-top Caterham.
Carl Fogarty driving an open-top Caterham.

That meant Fogarty was placed on stopwatch duty as Brundle began his one and only flying lap in the Caterham.

With Brundle, who is the lap record holder around the Bedford Autodrome in a single-seater building up speed, ‘Foggy’ was beginning to look nervous at the prospect of beating his time. 

Brundle set a time of 1m 31.5s despite the Superbike legend purposely starting the stopwatch early, and stopping it a couple of seconds late. 

This led to a short but comedic response from Fogarty, who said: “I’ll beat that easy by cutting the chicanes, obviously.” Much to the amusement of Brundle, Fogarty stuck to his word by running straight on at the first chicane.

Fogarty then cut a corner for a second time later on in the lap which seemed to go unnoticed by Brundle, clocking an unofficial time of 1m 41s, although that’s without applying a time penalty. You can watch what happened in the remaining two races below. 

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While Fogarty might have lost out in all three races, the ex-Superbike world champion put up a competitive fight, minus his corner-cutting misdemeanours, of course.

The 2014 I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner is one of the most successful riders ever in WorldSBK, winning all four of his titles with Ducati in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Brundle is best known for his role as a motorsport commentator, and for winning the 2016 European Le Mans series in the LMP3 class.

Tags:

World Superbikes
Carl Fogarty MBE
Ducati

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