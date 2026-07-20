BMW WorldSBK boss admits “something has to be done” to improve performance balance

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team principal Shaun Muir thinks “something has to be done” to address the lack of competition at the front of the production derivative series.

The 2026 WorldSBK season has been dominated by Ducati, whose new-for-2026 Panigale V4 R has won all 24 of the races so far. The Bologna manufacturer has already won both the teams’ and manufacturers’ titles, and only its two factory riders – Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona – remain in mathematical title contention after eight races.

BMW has a new model coming for 2027, although Muir feels it is too early to tell if this newest evolution of the M1000 RR will be enough for BMW to challenge Ducati.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

He also notes that BMW is one of the few manufacturers that is able to try to close the cap to Ducati at the moment.

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“I think what is clear is that this team and the development behind it is working really hard, and we are probably one of the only few teams that can react to the deficit between ourselves and the Ducati’s,” said Muir, speaking ahead of the UK WorldSBK.

“The Ducati package, factory and privateer, is such a high level, but we are working, we’re working hard.

“It’s clear within the production side of things that there are upgrades in the future coming that we’re aware of, and we know what we can bring to the table.”

But while Muir appreciates the efforts of BMW, he also accepts that not every manufacturer is able to commit to WorldSBK in the same way as the Bavarian brand.

In a sense, this is not the problem for the championship itself to solve, because it can be argued that, if one or two manufacturers are investing more resources into the championship than the others, they should be rewarded for that with the undiluted performance of the package they have developed than the results that go with that.

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Yari Montella leads Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

On the other hand, as Alex Lowes pointed out, allowing such an imbalance between manufacturers is dangerous for WorldSBK because those who feel they cannot win could exit the championship, which could potentially leave the series with only two or three manufacturers.

In this case, Muir is even willing to accept that BMW could have to have its performance limited, as well as Ducati, in order to balance to performance between all five manufacturers in the class.

“Something has to be done because, while we [BMW] are pushing with new material and developing, it’s clear that some other manufacturers are not and they cannot,” he said.

“Their hands may be tied that it’s not possible to do that, which even could mean that, if the Ducati has got to be pulled back down, the BMW has got to be pulled back down as well to meet in the middle.

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“There isn’t a clear answer today [to WorldSBK performance balancing].

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“If Chris [Gonschor, BMW WorldSBK technical director] was here, he would tell you the same as well. They’re working hard with MSMA and with Dorna, the manufacturers to try to find some middle ground.

“Clearly there is resistance in other areas, particularly from the red bikes, to be pulled so hard back.

“We are trying to lift to their level, and everyone else is trying to lift to our level. So, it’s a challenge.

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“There is no answer today.”

While Muir is sure there is no clear solution at the moment to achieving a good balance of performance between the manufacturers, he is also certain that the answer is not the current system of maximum fuel flow limits, of which Ducati has been below the bottom boundary defined in the regulations for several races.

“Fuel flow, for me, isn’t working enough,” he said.

“It’s clear the way it’s been managed by the other teams is clearly keeping the gap so wide.

“But we are quite happy with our development, but clearly there has to be a step change by Dorna, MSMA, FIM, to close this gap otherwise this championship will be very difficult.”

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