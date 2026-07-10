WorldSBK warned it’s “arriving at a dangerous point” amid continued Ducati dominance

Alex Lowes says WorldSBK is “arriving at a dangerous point” with the continued domination of Ducati.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

The start of the 2026 UK WorldSBK was underwhelming for Alex Lowes, who arrived at his home round hopeful of challenging for podiums but found himself in a familiar situation.

Lowes was the best of the non-Ducati riders in FP2 at Donington, finishing fourth-fastest.

But he was almost 0.3 seconds behind Nicolo Bulega, who led a familiar all-Ducati top-three ahead of Yari Montella and Iker Lecuona.

For Lowes, the results of Friday practice were disheartening.

Alex Lowes, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme interview. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme interview. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I was hoping probably to be a little bit more competitive, or a little bit closer to the Ducatis, but it was quite clear from the first three laps this morning that it was not the case,” said Alex Lowes after FP2 at Donington.

“So, normal situation I’d say. 

“But felt quite good in myself. Tried something with the bike this afternoon – not sure, so we have some work to do for tomorrow. 

“But enjoyed it, looking forward to the races to try and do the best I can. Shame there’s another track where there’s this gap.”

There are no long straights at Donington to explain away the gap with straight line speed, but Lowes explained that corner exit is proving the key for Ducati in the UK.

Alex Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Alex Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“The way they can drive on the edge, the difference is massive,” he said.

The Friday results at Donington highlighted again the disparity between Ducati and the other manufacturers in WorldSBK

Lowes feels that Ducati deserve credit for the performance they’re achieving in 2026, but also says that the championship is heading for a “dangerous” place.

“They’re doing a good job,” said Lowes. “The riders are doing well, the bike’s good. We’ve got to keep trying to improve ourselves, that’s the only thing we can do. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s clear the gap is too big, but you have to say well done to them.”

Alex Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Alex Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

He added: “Obviously, on one side I just try and do the best I can with my team. On the other side, it’s difficult. 

“The Yamaha’s an old bike, Ducati have got the newest bike – and a good bike. It’s very hard to make everyone happy, but, at the same time, if manufacturers feel like they cannot be competitive, they will leave the championship, which we don’t want. 

“We don’t want six or seven Ducatis at the front of every session, which is what’s happening.

“I understand both sides. I don’t know the answer. 

“I want to see the guys that do well be congratulated, but it’s a lot more complex than me deciding what’s happening. 

“You can’t be jealous of them, you have to say well done to them. That’s the way I think we should look at it.

“But it’s dangerous that, if for you as a manufacturer there’s no way for you to be competitive, what’s the point in spending the money? 

“We’re arriving at a dangerous point. If you’re Ducati you’re happy, obviously. If you’re everyone else, you’re not.”

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Alex Lowes
bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
WorldSBK warned it’s “arriving at a dangerous point” amid continued Ducati dominance
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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