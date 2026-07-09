Failed Aragon WorldSBK ‘helped’ Jake Dixon despite early withdrawal

Jake Dixon says his failed Aragon WorldSBK return “was still helping me” despite having to withdraw after the first race.

Jake Dixon speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Ahead of his return to racing at the UK WorldSBK, Jake Dixon has defended his decision to try to return earlier in the year at Aragon.

Dixon had missed the entirety of the WorldSBK season up to Aragon after suffering wrist and hand fractures in testing at Phillip Island.

The Aragon return saw Dixon complete Race 1, finishing 16th, but he withdrew afterwards and missed both Sunday races. The British rider also pulled out of the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK two weeks later, although this was not his choice.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Honestly, I wanted to try in Misano, it was only the team that said no, and I fought the team hard, and I tried to get on the test a few days after and they fought me against that,” Jake Dixon said ahead of the UK WorldSBK, where the Honda rider is making his second attempt at returning to racing after the Phillip Island injuries.

“My mentality is that I would try all day long to try and come back. 

“It’s a credit to the team as well because they have kept me calm in a sense, that they want me to be as close to full fitness as I can possibly be. 

“Maybe I came back too early, but also it [Aragon] was still helping me recover in a way, I just wasn’t able to do the two races on the Sunday. 

“So, I’m much better than I was four weeks ago, that’s for sure, so I expect myself to be able to do three races no problem.”

Dixon took part in a test at Donington ahead of making his return there. He hadn’t ridden there since leaving BSB in 2018, and the size of the circuit came as a “shock”.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Fucking busy, and narrow – really narrow,” he said of the track.

“After riding like Silverstone, and a lot of the grand prix tracks are quite wide, coming back here is quite a shock, especially riding the big bike here. 

“It took me a few laps to get into it, to readjust the brain again, and where I’ve not got into a rhythm at all this year of riding, it’s hard to then keep jumping on the bike, jumping off and not riding off for a month or just a bit. 

“I think, now I’m back I can get some consistency back and start to ride more and try to understand. 

“I learnt a lot of things from looking at Johnny’s [Jonathan Rea] data for how to ride a Superbike and he’s the prime example. 

“If you were going to look at anyone for how to ride one, it’s him. Now I need to start to adapt, learn, get into a rhythm, and understand everything.”

Tags:

Jake Dixon
Honda HRC
Failed Aragon WorldSBK ‘helped’ Jake Dixon despite early withdrawal
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Jonathan Rea “satisfied” with Honda Suzuka 8 Hours preparation after final test
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours Wednesday test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon makes WorldSBK return at private HRC test
Jake Dixon, Honda HRC Donington Park test.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon ruled out of Misano WorldSBK as Honda confirms replacement
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon’s Aragon WorldSBK debut ends early due to injury
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon “happy” to finish Aragon WorldSBK Race 1 but unsure about Sunday races
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon explains bizarre WorldSBK crash: “This thing wanted to obliterate itself”
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
Sam Lowes expecting “emotional” UK WorldSBK after team owner death
4m ago
Sam Lowes speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Failed Aragon WorldSBK ‘helped’ Jake Dixon despite early withdrawal
26m ago
Jake Dixon speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci: BMW “not satisfied” with 2026 WorldSBK results
40m ago
Danilo Petrucci speaks to the media at 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not only the tyre”: Jonathan Rea on Honda WorldSBK-Suzuka 8 Hours disparity
58m ago
Jonathan Rea speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon cleared for second WorldSBK return attempt at Donington
7h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Donington WorldSBK an “important race” for Andrea Locatelli after Suzuka podium
08/07/26
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Rising Ducati WorldSBK star confirms 2027 plans after breakthrough 2026
06/07/26
Yari Montella, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Uncertainty for Danilo Petrucci after reported BMW WorldSBK decision
03/07/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not a good championship”: Former Jonathan Rea crew chief hits out at WorldSBK BoP
03/07/26
Pere Riba, January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “satisfied” with Honda Suzuka 8 Hours preparation after final test
02/07/26
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours Wednesday test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.