Rising Ducati WorldSBK star confirms 2027 plans after breakthrough 2026

Yari Montella has re-signed with the Barni Ducati team for the 2027 WorldSBK season, the all-Italian partnership set to enter a fifth season.

Montella and Barni first joined up in 2023 in World Supersport, and progressed together into WorldSBK in 2025 after finishing as Supersport runners-up in 2024.

The first year of WorldSBK had flashes for Montella but was littered with crashes and errors. 2026 has made good on Montella’s potential, though,with the 26-year-old currently sitting third in the standings having scored eight podiums through the first eight rounds, including seven in the last 10 races.

Yari Montella, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

A move to a factory team would seem a logical step for a rider entering his third season in the championship while delivering such consistent top results, but Montella has decided on consistency for his future, agreeing terms with Barni for a fifth season together.

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“Reconfirming another year with Barni was one of my goals after a half of the season like this,” said Yari Montella.

“You could already feel in the air that there could be such an opportunity, I am very happy and satisfied.

“I want to thank the team because they have shown faith in me for another year. With the next one, it will be five years of collaboration with Barni.

“With a view to continuity, for such an important project that began in Supersport, this renewal is something that makes me proud, because we have managed to build a relationship in which we have rejoiced and also suffered together, strengthening the bond more and more over the years.

Yari Montella, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, Superpole 'victory lane'. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“However, we remain focused on 2026, because it is shaping up to be an important year for me and for the team.

“The confirmation for 2027 also allows me not to lose the goal and focus on the current season.”

Marco Barnabo, Barni Spark Racing team principal, added: “We are happy and proud to renew the agreement with Yari [Montella], because the results are showing that the work, continuity and commitment, on his part and the team, are paying off.

“Although there have been difficult moments, this season the championship and his performances are confirming the value of the path taken together.

“We know that we are still missing one last step to be competitive on all tracks and we are convinced that, by continuing the work started with Yari, we will be able to complete it. For this reason, the renewal was a natural choice.

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“I would also like to thank all our sponsors, technical and official, who allow us to continue this path and to make important choices like this.

“A special thanks goes to Ducati, which constantly provides us with a competitive bike and allows us to aspire to increasingly important goals.”