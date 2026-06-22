Superbike Advocates reveal special livery for Donington WorldSBK

The UK WorldSBK at Donington will see the Superbike Advocates team wear a one-off special livery that has been revealed today (22 June).

The Australian-owned team is new to WorldSBK this year, running Tommy Bridewell on its Ducati Panigale V4 R after originally planning to race in BSB.

With British rider and several British team members, the Donington round is a home one for many in the squad and so it marks an important milestone in the team’s first season.

The team's special livery for the UK Round sees Union Flag graphics around the front and side fairings, as well as on the wings where the Italian tricolore usually sits.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Donington is a special place for our team and one that we have been looking forward to all season,” said team owner Lecha Khouri.

“We wanted to create something that celebrated our British heritage while also recognising the incredible support we have received from fans throughout the United Kingdom.

“This livery represents who we are. We are proud of our Anglo-Australian identity, proud to be racing Ducati machinery at the highest level, and proud to compete on the world stage.

“We encourage fans to come and support us at Donington Park and help create an unforgettable atmosphere for what we consider our home round.”

The Superbike Advocates team heads to Donington with Bridewell lying 16th in the riders’ standings and not far removed from his best result of the season at Aragon where he was fifth in Race 1.

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The most recent round at Misano was less successful for Bridewell, whose best result was 13th in Race 1.

The 2023 BSB champion has plenty of experience at Donington, but it was also the location of arguably his most infamous moment, when he collided with title rival and team-mate Glenn Irwin at the Melbourne Hairpin in the second Donington round of 2024, taking the pair of them out.