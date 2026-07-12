The riding technique that caused one rider to suffer odd tyre issue at UK WorldSBK

Tommy Bridewell explains how his tyre slipped “180 degrees” in Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Tommy Bridewell says his rear tyre slipped “180 degrees” in Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK because of the way he uses the rear brake.

Bridewell took a fifth-place finish in Race 1 at Donington, his equal-best in WorldSBK and one he described as "special" afterwards.

But the British rider was open post-race about his strengths and weaknesses around the track, and why those weaknesses exist where they do.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I’m always quite open,” said Tommy Bridewell after Race 1 at Donington.

“I’m really strong sector one, I’m really strong sector two, I’m okay sector three, and I’m fucking shite sector four. 

“It’s me. Can’t say anything else bar it’s me. 

“I lose a lot through Foggy’s Esses, I lose a lot mid-and-exit of Melbourne Hairpin, and I lose a bit mid-and-exit of the last corner. 

“Honestly, it’s because I’m using the rear brake incorrectly. We saw that just before qualifying. I can’t change it. 

“We made a change then in the race on electronics to what it should be, but I go a little bit into default mode.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“Basically, I use the rear brake too early. I jump on the front brake, and then I pull the rear brake, but it’s counteracting what the engine brake is supposed to do – I’m trying to do it manually. 

“The truth of it is, what happened is it put so much strain that the rear tyre had [rotated on the rim] 180 degrees. 

“When I caught Sam [Lowes], I had so much chatter in a straight line that – exaggerating – I could almost not see the dashboard, it was that bad. 

“I knew something was wrong, but I held onto Sam as long as I could and just had to bring it home for that. Whether the result would’ve been different, I don’t know.”

Bridewell explained the technique further: “As soon as I brake on entry, I just start to turn and I just pull the rear brake because it helps me to finish a corner off. 

“But the engine brake is freer because that’s how I like it, so when I then pull the rear brake, the bike is pushing me and I’m pulling. So, it sort of fucks it all up a bit, really.”

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Donington being a track Bridewell knows so well from his BSB days, it’s to be expected that he would feel more comfortable there than a circuit he hasn’t ridden before.

But, in this case, changing his riding style is more difficult at Donington than at other places because the riding there is somewhat habitual.

“When I went to Balaton and Most I didn’t have that same issue, because I was new to the track, whereas all the years I’ve rode around here I know how to ride around here [Donington], so that habit comes in,” he explained.

“On my electronics setting, had ‘Map A’ as what I should have if I don’t use the rear brake, and for about eight or nine laps in my brain I was like ‘No rear brake, no rear brake’, and it was mint.

“Then when I caught and I was up behind maybe Sam or Yari [Montella] or whoever, I didn’t lose focus but my focus went from thinking about my rear brake to thinking about where can I pass them. 

“So, then I kind of fell a bit back in the rut, if you like. 

“So, I just need a bit of time. I need a little bit more time. 

“But, honestly, what we’re doing at the minute, finishing where we are in World Superbike…

“I look my predecessors, other BSB riders that have come in – I’m not patting myself on the back, but I don’t think I’m doing a bad job.”

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The riding technique that caused one rider to suffer odd tyre issue at UK WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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