Ducati rider ruled out of UK WorldSBK with shoulder problem

Ducati will be down to seven riders for the UK WorldSBK after Alberto Surra was declared unfit on Saturday morning.

Surra had finished as the slowest of the Ducati riders in Friday afternoon’s FP2 session in 12th.

The Motocorsa Ducati rider lacks experience at Donington Park, having joined World Supersport late last season and after the 2025 UK Round.

Alberto Surra leads Sam Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

After the Friday performance, Surra finished FP3 on Saturday morning ninth-fastest, an improvement in terms of position.

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His lap time, too, improved compared to FP2, from a 1m26.360s yesterday afternoon to a 1m25.654s this morning.

Despite the apparent improvement in terms of performance, Surra finds himself unable to continue this weekend.

The Italian was declared unfit ahead of Superpole “right shoulder functional impairment”, according to WorldSBK.

WorldSBK says Surra’s symptoms only emerged after FP3 on Saturday morning.

Alberto Surra, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Surra arrived at Donington lying 10th in the riders’ standings and having had his most consistently competitive round of his rookie season so far at the previous round at Misano. There, Surra finished sixth in both long races and seventh in the Superpole Race.

With the summer break coming up after the Donington Round, Surra has until the beginning of September to be ready for the French Round at Magny-Cours on 4–6 September.

For now, though, Motocorsa will be without its bike on the grid at the UK Round.

Motocorsa joins the MGM team in being unrepresented in the Donington races after Tarran Mackenzie was sent to hospital yesterday after his huge FP2 crash that resulted in ankle and shoulder injuries, as well as a concussion.