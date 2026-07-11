2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Nicolo Bulega equals Jonathan Rea record

Full results from Superpole at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington, the eighth round of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Donington, although it was a close call for the Italian, beating Iker Lecuona only on his final flying lap of Superpole. 

Bulega had his first lap cancelled for yellow flags for a crash for Remy Gardner, who didn't set a time in the session as a result and will start last. His first valid lap put him half-a-second behind Lecuona and it took until the second lap of his second run for Bulega to overhaul his team-mate.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

The Donington pole is Bulega's eighth of the season from eight races. The only other rider to have taken the first eight pole of a WorldSBK season was Jonathan Rea in 2021.

Lecuona's lap was good enough for second ahead of Yari Montella. Sam Lowes missed out on the front row by 0.100 seconds and will start third ahead of Xavi Vierge, the Yamaha rider qualifying as the best non-Ducati rider in fifth.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was sixth-fastest and completes the second row, ahead of Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Tommy Bridewell on row three.

Jonathan Rea rounded out the qualifying top-10 ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Miguel Oliveira on the fourth row.

Tarran Mackenzie did not take part in the Superpole session after his FP2 crash yesterday. Alberto Surra also sat out after encountering shoulder issues after FP3.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.410
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.462
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.608
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.708
5Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:25.240
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.314
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.373
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.395
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.396
10Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:25.429
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:25.468
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:25.480
13Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:25.552
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:25.663
15Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.735
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:25.747
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:25.817
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:25.921
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.374
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.403
21Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set

Tags:

World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Nicolo Bulega equals Jonathan Rea record
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

WSBK News
Ducati rider ruled out of UK WorldSBK with shoulder problem
1h ago
Alberto Surra, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Feeling is not like I want” but Nicolo Bulega starts UK WorldSBK in dominant form
15h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
“We are slow everywhere”: Danilo Petrucci bemoans lack of BMW pace at UK WorldSBK
16h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
“Quite tricky”: Donington WorldSBK practice a struggle Iker Lecuona
16h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
WorldSBK warned it’s “arriving at a dangerous point” amid continued Ducati dominance
16h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

More News

WSBK News
Sam Lowes expecting “emotional” UK WorldSBK after team owner death
09/07/26
Sam Lowes speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Failed Aragon WorldSBK ‘helped’ Jake Dixon despite early withdrawal
09/07/26
Jake Dixon speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci: BMW “not satisfied” with 2026 WorldSBK results
09/07/26
Danilo Petrucci speaks to the media at 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not only the tyre”: Jonathan Rea on Honda WorldSBK-Suzuka 8 Hours disparity
09/07/26
Jonathan Rea speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon cleared for second WorldSBK return attempt at Donington
09/07/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.