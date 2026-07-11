2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Nicolo Bulega equals Jonathan Rea record
Full results from Superpole at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington, the eighth round of 2026.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Donington, although it was a close call for the Italian, beating Iker Lecuona only on his final flying lap of Superpole.
Bulega had his first lap cancelled for yellow flags for a crash for Remy Gardner, who didn't set a time in the session as a result and will start last. His first valid lap put him half-a-second behind Lecuona and it took until the second lap of his second run for Bulega to overhaul his team-mate.
The Donington pole is Bulega's eighth of the season from eight races. The only other rider to have taken the first eight pole of a WorldSBK season was Jonathan Rea in 2021.
Lecuona's lap was good enough for second ahead of Yari Montella. Sam Lowes missed out on the front row by 0.100 seconds and will start third ahead of Xavi Vierge, the Yamaha rider qualifying as the best non-Ducati rider in fifth.
Lorenzo Baldassarri was sixth-fastest and completes the second row, ahead of Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Tommy Bridewell on row three.
Jonathan Rea rounded out the qualifying top-10 ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Miguel Oliveira on the fourth row.
Tarran Mackenzie did not take part in the Superpole session after his FP2 crash yesterday. Alberto Surra also sat out after encountering shoulder issues after FP3.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.410
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.462
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.608
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.708
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.240
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.314
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.373
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.395
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.396
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:25.429
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:25.468
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:25.480
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:25.552
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.663
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.735
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:25.747
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:25.817
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.921
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.374
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.403
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set