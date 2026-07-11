2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Nicolo Bulega equals Jonathan Rea record

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Donington, although it was a close call for the Italian, beating Iker Lecuona only on his final flying lap of Superpole.

Bulega had his first lap cancelled for yellow flags for a crash for Remy Gardner, who didn't set a time in the session as a result and will start last. His first valid lap put him half-a-second behind Lecuona and it took until the second lap of his second run for Bulega to overhaul his team-mate.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

The Donington pole is Bulega's eighth of the season from eight races. The only other rider to have taken the first eight pole of a WorldSBK season was Jonathan Rea in 2021.

Read Also

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lecuona's lap was good enough for second ahead of Yari Montella. Sam Lowes missed out on the front row by 0.100 seconds and will start third ahead of Xavi Vierge, the Yamaha rider qualifying as the best non-Ducati rider in fifth.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was sixth-fastest and completes the second row, ahead of Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Tommy Bridewell on row three.

Jonathan Rea rounded out the qualifying top-10 ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Miguel Oliveira on the fourth row.

Tarran Mackenzie did not take part in the Superpole session after his FP2 crash yesterday. Alberto Surra also sat out after encountering shoulder issues after FP3.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Donington are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT