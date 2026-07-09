Jake Dixon cleared for second WorldSBK return attempt at Donington

This weekend’s UK WorldSBK at Donington (10–12 July) will see Jake Dixon make his second attempt at returning from injuries he sustained preseason in Australia.

Dixon rode in a test at Donington a couple of weeks ago, but needed to pass a medical assessment on Thursday (9 July) at Donington ahead of the race weekend in order to confirm his participation in the UK WorldSBK.

The assessment was conducted this morning and Dixon passed, meaning he will be able to ride from FP1 on Friday morning.

Dixon, Chantra, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. © Gold and Goose

Dixon’s wrist and hand injuries were sustained in a crash on the final day of preseason testing at Phillip Island at the end of February.

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The British rider, who was due to make his WorldSBK debut at the Australian Round a few days later, was kept out of the majority of the first half of the season as a consequence of the injuries.

Dixon made his first attempt at returning to racing at Aragon, which took place after he rode in the two-day test at Misano a week before.

However, the Honda HRC rider pulled out of the weekend after Race 1, in which he finished 16th, and also missed the most recent round at Misano on 12–14 June where he was replaced by Ryan Vickers.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The test in which Dixon rode at Donington was also attended by BMW and Danilo Petrucci. The Italian has also been passed fit to ride as he tries to return from the injuries he sustained in his Race 1 crash at Most in May.

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Petrucci’s BMW team-mate, Miguel Oliveira, made his own return to racing at the last round at Misano following his injuries from the Superpole Race crash at Balaton Park a couple of weeks before Petrucci was sidelined. Oliveira was unable to complete the weekend at the Emilia-Romagna Round, retiring from Race 2.