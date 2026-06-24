Jake Dixon makes WorldSBK return at private HRC test

Jake Dixon has returned to WorldSBK action as part of a private test carried out by HRC at Donington Park.

Tuesday’s test was the first chance since Aragon for Dixon to continue his ‘on-bike’ recovery aboard the CBR1000RR-R, which took place alongside HRC team-mate Somkiat Chantra, and the team’s official test rider Jonathan Rea.

Dixon made his official WorldSBK debut at Aragon in May, after picking up a wrist injury in pre-season testing. However, the former BSB and Moto2 star only completed one race before withdrawing from the event.

Jake Dixon, Honda HRC Donington Park test.

But after making his return yesterday, Dixon now feels ready for his home round at Donington Park in just over two weeks time.

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Dixon completed 70 laps across the two sessions, while Chantra lapped the British circuit 130 times, all of which were on race tyres.

Speaking after the test, Dixon said: "A good test, I’m super happy to be back. I now feel ready to tackle the Donington race weekend in two weeks.

“I’ll head home, rest for a couple of days, and over the next two weeks try to get a little bit stronger again.

“I feel that my wrist has taken another step and hopefully, over the next days, things will improve further.

“I’m just so happy to be back with the team and hopefully now I can be back full-time with all the guys."

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At the recent Misano round Chantra was joined by BSB racer Ryan Vickers, who took Dixon’s place instead of Rea.

The Thai rider, who secured three points scoring finishes at Misano, was making his first-ever appearance at Donington Park during Tuesday’s test.

Somkiat Chantra, Honda HRC Donington Park test.

Chantra added: "Today was my first time riding at Donington and, as a first approach, it didn’t go badly.

“It was a very useful test, because this track was completely new to me, so I tried to start learning it right from the first exit.

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“Throughout the day, I completed 130 laps because that was my main target – I wanted to ride as much as possible to understand the bike and the track layout.

“We also tried some setup changes to build a good base and hopefully everything will be ready when we come back for the upcoming round.

“We will work hard and see what we can do over the race weekend.”