Supersport champion's seven-year-old son rides 400kg Honda at race track

Social media sensation Zayn Sofuoglu rides a near 400kg Honda motorcycle at his dad’s track in Turkey

Zayn Sofuoglu, Honda Gold Wing Tour.
Zayn Sofuoglu, Honda Gold Wing Tour.

Zayn Sofuoglu, son of former five-time World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu, has once again attempted a two-wheel stunt that no other seven-year-old would or should.

Sofuoglu’s latest stunt involves riding a near 400kg Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary edition at his dad’s karting track in Turkey. 

If you’ve seen any of Sofuoglu's previous stunts, which can all be found on his social media account that is run by his parents, then nothing the seven-year-old can do on two wheels will come as much of a surprise.

Regarding the video itself, we won’t give too much away although the clip begins with Sofuoglu smoking the rear tyre of the luxury tourer, with the help of his dad.  

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To put Sofuoglu’s stunt into context, his weight is listed at just 25kg, according to his bio on Instagram. 

The Honda Gold Wing Tour has a ready to ride weight of 393kg by comparison. That means a gap of 368kg exists between the bike and Sofuoglu. 

Whether that should be viewed as an impressive display of control or a risk that no seven-year-old should be taking, the physical challenge involved with handling a motorcycle of that size and weight can’t be ignored, especially since Sofuoglu is riding the Gold Wing Tour around a tight and twisty circuit.

Zayn Sofuoglu.
Zayn Sofuoglu.

Sofuoglu’s list of stunts is not just restricted to two wheels either, as he recently was seen riding a four-wheel ATV on its side. 

There are also videos of him pulling a wheelie on a KTM Freeride E motorcycle, as well as riding a BMW M1000 RR and Kawasaki H2R.

Sofuoglu’s rise to fame on social media started when he reportedly set the fastest top speed for a child after driving a Lamborghini at over 200mph. 

Prior to that, Sofuoglu was seen at the wheel of a Ferrari when he was just three years old.

Tags:

Kenan Sofuoglu
KTM
BMW
Kawasaki
Honda
Ferrari

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