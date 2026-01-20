Honda rookie’s World Superbike debut in doubt after worse-than-expected injury

Honda World Superbike rookie Somkiat Chantra looks unlikely to make the start of the 2026 season, as a training injury has proven worse than expected.

The double Moto2 grand prix winner will move to the production-based series with the factory Honda squad this year, following a single season with the marque in MotoGP.

Somkiat Chantra was training last week at the Sepang International Circuit on a CBR1000RR road bike, as he ups his preparations for the season ahead.

But the Thai rider crashed during the training session and was initially diagnosed with a fracture to his right arm following X-rays at hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

However, further medical evaluation back home in Thailand has revealed that he also injured his left arm.

In a statement, Honda said Chantra underwent surgery on both arms, with his right arm now in a cast as he begins recovery.

“Following further medical examinations after his return to Thailand, Somkiat Chantra successfully underwent surgery on both arms on Saturday 17 January at Bangkok Hospital,” Honda said.

“His right arm has been placed in a cast, while the left arm did not require one.

“Further updates on Chantra’s recovery timeline will be provided in due course.”

With pre-season testing beginning again this week, ahead of the opening round of the campaign in Australia on 20-22 February, Chantra is unlikely to make the start of his debut season.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has joined Honda as an official test rider this year, though it's unclear if he would be called up to replace Chantra.

Honda could look to its MotoGP test rider pool, with Takaaki Nakagami having prior experience of the brand’s Superbike machinery at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Chantra was signed by LCR to step up to MotoGP last year, originally holding a two-year deal.

But the Thai rider endured an immensely difficult campaign, scoring just seven points on his way to 26th in the standings.

The was four places behind the next full-time rider, which was Jorge Martin, who only competed in seven events due to injury.

Chantra has been replaced by reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira at LCR for the 2026 season.