World champion team selling ultra-rare Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha replica

An ultra-rare replica of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2021 World Superbike title-winning Yamaha R1 is being sold for a whopping price by the team he was victorious with.

The Turkish superstar joined the Crescent Racing-run factory Yamaha outfit in 2020, following two seasons with the Puccetti Kawasaki squad.

In 2021, Toprak Razgatlioglu ended Yamaha’s title drought and scored the first of his three World Superbike championships.

To celebrate that title, the Crescent Racing team hand-crafted 21 replicas of Razgatlioglu’s R1 at its Dorset base.

The ultra-limited run of bikes sold out in just 24 hours when they were initially launched, but once has come back onto the market in 2026.

The bike is being sold by Crescent Motorcycles, and comes with a hefty price tag of £59,995.

The trick R1 features a World Superbike-spec Akrapovic exhaust and race ECU, and is capable of producing 205 horsepower.

The bike comes with limited edition badging on it, an ID signed by the build technician and a certificate of authenticity signed by Razgatlioglu and Crescent team boss Paul Denning.

The buyer will also receive a piece of riding gear used by Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu stayed with the Yamaha team in World Superbikes until the end of 2023, before moving to BMW.

On the German manufacturer’s machinery, Razgatlioglu won two more World Superbikes titles in 2024 and 2025.

He will reunite with Yamaha in 2026, as he steps across to MotoGP with the Pramac squad.

Razgatlioglu unveiled Pramac’s livery for the season ahead earlier this week at the team’s official launch event in Siena, Italy.

At BMW in World Superbikes, his place has been taken by former Pramac Yamaha rider Miguel Oliveira, who will join fellow ex-MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci.

Razgatlioglu will begin pre-season preparations next weekend at the three-day Sepang shakedown ahead of the first official test of the campaign in early February.

