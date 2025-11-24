Jake Dixon “can't wait” to hear Jonathan Rea’s Honda WorldSBK comments: "I'm intrigued"

Jake Dixon will benefit from the support of Honda’s new superstar test rider Jonathan Rea as he makes the switch from Moto2 to WorldSBK for 2026.

After calling time on his record-breaking career, the six-time WorldSBK champion is stepping directly into a development role for the Honda Fireblade.

Rea previously spent six seasons with Honda before joining Kawasaki and delivering an historic title run from 2015 to 2020. Rea’s last two seasons, with Yamaha, brought just one podium but added further experience for his new role.

“My aim is to bring all the experience and knowledge I’ve gained throughout my career and use it to support the development of the CBR1000RR-R and the Honda HRC factory team in the best possible way,” Rea said when signing as a HRC test rider.

Jonathan Rea follows the Honda of Xavi Vierge.

Dixon, 29, a former British Superbike runner-up, joins Honda after seven seasons, and seven victories, in Moto2. His team-mate will be Somkiat Chantra, who also moves across from grand prix racing.

“Do you know what - this is the commitment that Honda's making, going out to poach people like Johnny, who obviously has so much experience,” Dixon said of working alongside Rea.

“I talk to him quite a lot anyway. I respect him a lot and I can't wait to hear what his comments are. Also, because he has come from Kawasaki, then to Yamaha, now to Honda.

“So with his vast experience and all of his knowledge, I'm intrigued to hear what he says about the bike. Hopefully he leads us in a good direction, going into more ‘27 than anything. So I'm really looking forward to that.”

Honda finished eleventh and twelfth in this year’s WorldSBK standings with previous riders Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona.

Rea won 15 times for Honda but the Japanese manufacturer's last WorldSBK win was with Nicky Hayden at Sepang in 2016.

Dixon will make his Honda debut during testing at Jerez later this week.