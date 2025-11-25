BSB team confirms 2026 WorldSBK appearance with “Australian rider”

The Superbike Advocates team has announced it will make a WorldSBK appearance in 2026.

Lee Khouri with Superbike Advocates Ducati. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
The Superbike Advocates Ducati team has announced that it will race in the WorldSBK championship next year, "starting at round one".

Superbike Advocates was announced earlier this year to be joining the BSB paddock in 2026, and revealed after the close of the 2025 season that it had signed Tommy Bridewell to ride its Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Rumours had swirled, before the announcement of Bridewell’s signature, that the team could race in World Superbike in 2026, and the Australian squad became linked with Andrea Iannone, who has left Go Eleven Ducati where he is replaced for 2026 by Lorenzo Baldassarri.

However, when Bridewell was announced, it seemed to become clear that any WorldSBK participation would be made on a wildcard basis.

The status of Superbike Advocates' WorldSBK appearance at Phillip Island is not confirmed in its announcement, which only says that it will line up at Phillip Island, although a plan to participate in multiple wildcard entries has been reported previously by Speedweek. 

“We’ve made it to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing,” a social media post announcing the wildcard from Superbike Advocates reads.

“Proud to announce that we’ll be lining up on the WorldSBK grid, starting at Round 1, Phillip Island.

“For us as an Australian team, this is a dream years in the making. Countless hours, endless effort, and unwavering belief have brought us to the world stage. 

“Now we get to represent Australia against the best riders and teams on the planet.

“See you at Phillip Island as we debut our factory-built Ducati Corse WSBK machines, powered by our very own Australian rider.

“This is history in the making.”

The name of the rider was not clarified in the post. Superbike Advocates participated in the 2025 Australian Superbike Championship with 44-year-old Glenn Allerton.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

