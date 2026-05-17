Kawasaki is “better than all other bikes” in one area says WorldSBK star

Garrett Gerloff believes Kawasaki has the best bike when it comes to braking in WorldSBK.

Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold & Goose
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WorldSBK star Garrett Gerloff says the Ninja ZX-10RR holds the advantage in braking, even against the formidable Panigale V4 R.

After a strong showing in Hungary, Gerloff has impressed once again at this weekend’s Czech round at the Autodrom Most.

So far, Gerloff has finished as the top non-Ducati rider in the first two races of the weekend, which includes a fourth place finish in Saturday’s Race 1.

Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold & Goose

Although Gerloff has not challenged for the podium in either race, he’s been a shining light for Kawasaki on a weekend where Yamaha and Honda have struggled in particular.

And the American rider believes braking is the main area where he can make the difference with his Ninja ZX-10RR.

As reported by GPOne.com, Gerloff said this at the Czech WorldSBK: “Braking, for me, is undoubtedly the Kawasaki's strong point. I feel like I can apply a lot of pressure to the brakes and I’m able to stop the bike well most of the time.

Sometimes it doesn’t work, sometimes I run wide, and sometimes I crash, but overall I think it’s better than all the other bikes when I’m able to brake well. 

“Sometimes I feel a bit limited in lap time because not all tracks have many hard braking points. 

“On circuits like this one, where there are just a couple of major braking points, I didn’t expect to be as competitive as I was at Balaton. 

“It seems I might be a little more competitive, but I don’t want to overthink it. We need to assess the situation and figure out where we stand.”

Gerloff will be hoping to make it a clean sweep when it comes to being the top non-Ducati rider at Most during this afternoon’s Race 2, which gets underway at 2:45pm BST.

Nicolo Bulega will again start from pole position as he looks to make it 19 wins in a row.

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