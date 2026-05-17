Kawasaki is “better than all other bikes” in one area says WorldSBK star

WorldSBK star Garrett Gerloff says the Ninja ZX-10RR holds the advantage in braking, even against the formidable Panigale V4 R.

After a strong showing in Hungary, Gerloff has impressed once again at this weekend’s Czech round at the Autodrom Most.

So far, Gerloff has finished as the top non-Ducati rider in the first two races of the weekend, which includes a fourth place finish in Saturday’s Race 1.

Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

Although Gerloff has not challenged for the podium in either race, he’s been a shining light for Kawasaki on a weekend where Yamaha and Honda have struggled in particular.

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And the American rider believes braking is the main area where he can make the difference with his Ninja ZX-10RR.

As reported by GPOne.com, Gerloff said this at the Czech WorldSBK: “Braking, for me, is undoubtedly the Kawasaki's strong point. I feel like I can apply a lot of pressure to the brakes and I’m able to stop the bike well most of the time.

Sometimes it doesn’t work, sometimes I run wide, and sometimes I crash, but overall I think it’s better than all the other bikes when I’m able to brake well.

“Sometimes I feel a bit limited in lap time because not all tracks have many hard braking points.

“On circuits like this one, where there are just a couple of major braking points, I didn’t expect to be as competitive as I was at Balaton.

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“It seems I might be a little more competitive, but I don’t want to overthink it. We need to assess the situation and figure out where we stand.”

Gerloff will be hoping to make it a clean sweep when it comes to being the top non-Ducati rider at Most during this afternoon’s Race 2, which gets underway at 2:45pm BST.

Nicolo Bulega will again start from pole position as he looks to make it 19 wins in a row.