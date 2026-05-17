2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega leads Ducati top five

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the Superpole Race on Sunday morning at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Superpole Race at Most, the Italian winning by two seconds over Iker Lecuona.

Bulega dropped to third at the start as he ran wide at turn one, but quickly recovered position to find himself in the lead by the third lap. His team-mate Lecuona stuck with Bulega's pace to begin with, but consistent 1m29s from the Italian saw him pull clear after the halfway point and notch up his 18th consecutive win.

Lecuona's second place came five seconds ahead of Yari Montella in third, while Lorenzo Baldassarri was fourth and Alberto Surra fended off Garrett Gerloff to complete an all-Ducati top-five.

Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth, ahead of two more Ducatis with Tarran Mackenzie seventh and Tommy Bridewell eighth. Alex Lowes took the final point in ninth, and Michael van der Mark completed the top-10 on the sole BMW.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race in Czechia are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.959
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.980
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R7.679
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R9.714
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR9.853
7Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10.409
8Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R11.464
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99811.873
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR13.838
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R114.484
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R114.695
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.812
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R121.325
15Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R127.224
16Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R37.528
17Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R47.913
DNFXavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFSomkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

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2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega leads Ducati top five
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.