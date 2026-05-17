2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega leads Ducati top five
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Results from the Superpole Race on Sunday morning at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Superpole Race at Most, the Italian winning by two seconds over Iker Lecuona.
Bulega dropped to third at the start as he ran wide at turn one, but quickly recovered position to find himself in the lead by the third lap. His team-mate Lecuona stuck with Bulega's pace to begin with, but consistent 1m29s from the Italian saw him pull clear after the halfway point and notch up his 18th consecutive win.
Lecuona's second place came five seconds ahead of Yari Montella in third, while Lorenzo Baldassarri was fourth and Alberto Surra fended off Garrett Gerloff to complete an all-Ducati top-five.
Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth, ahead of two more Ducatis with Tarran Mackenzie seventh and Tommy Bridewell eighth. Alex Lowes took the final point in ninth, and Michael van der Mark completed the top-10 on the sole BMW.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race in Czechia are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.959
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.980
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.679
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.714
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|9.853
|7
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.409
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.464
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|11.873
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|13.838
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.484
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.695
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.812
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|21.325
|15
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.224
|16
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|37.528
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|47.913
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF