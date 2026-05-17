2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega leads Ducati top five

Results from the Superpole Race on Sunday morning at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Superpole Race at Most, the Italian winning by two seconds over Iker Lecuona.

Bulega dropped to third at the start as he ran wide at turn one, but quickly recovered position to find himself in the lead by the third lap. His team-mate Lecuona stuck with Bulega's pace to begin with, but consistent 1m29s from the Italian saw him pull clear after the halfway point and notch up his 18th consecutive win.

Lecuona's second place came five seconds ahead of Yari Montella in third, while Lorenzo Baldassarri was fourth and Alberto Surra fended off Garrett Gerloff to complete an all-Ducati top-five.

Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth, ahead of two more Ducatis with Tarran Mackenzie seventh and Tommy Bridewell eighth. Alex Lowes took the final point in ninth, and Michael van der Mark completed the top-10 on the sole BMW.

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Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race in Czechia are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole Race | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1.959 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 6.980 4 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 7.679 5 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 9.714 6 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 9.853 7 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 10.409 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 11.464 9 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 11.873 10 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 13.838 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 14.484 12 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 14.695 13 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 14.812 14 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 21.325 15 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 27.224 16 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 37.528 17 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 47.913 DNF Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R DNF