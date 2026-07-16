Jonathan Rea puts Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK domination in perspective

How Jonathan Rea’s six-year WorldSBK domination compares to that of Nicolo Bulega in 2026.

Jonathan Rea speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK domination in 2026 has been close to absolute, but the longevity of Jonathan Rea’s is just as striking.

In six years, Rea won six WorldSBK titles with Kawasaki. In those six seasons, there were 164 races, 84 of which were won by Rea and only 21 of which did not feature Rea on the podium, seven of those non-podium finishes being retirements for Rea. 

In comparison, Nicolo Bulega’s five-month domination of WorldSBK, covering the first eight rounds of the 2026 season, has seen him win 23 of 24 races, finish second in the race he didn’t win (Race 1 at Donington), and carry a 133-point lead into the summer break.

Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Jonathan Rea, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

The extent of the domination of both riders should not be underestimated, but – as Rea himself points out – the longevity of the Northern Irishman’s command over WorldSBK is something the clearly distinguishes him from Bulega.

“Now I’ve stepped away from racing full-time, you appreciate more what I’ve achieved,” Jonathan Rea said on Sunday at the UK WorldSBK when asked after Race 2 about the new six-part documentary, The Greatest, that the championship has recently published about his career.

“You’re looking at Bulega this year in a six-month period.

“Okay, not the same domination that Nicolo’s had, but for six years we did that job. It’s mad to think that, and it’s nice that it’s documented.”

Jonathan Rea, 2026 Dutch WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Dutch WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Rea added that the documentary has a level of importance for him because he can show it to the people who weren’t around to see his career at the time.

“[Dorna] did a fantastic job because I have something now for the rest of my life to show my kids or grandkids to be proud of,” he said.

“My wife spoke very well, as well, so when she gets mad at me now I can show her that she said nice things!”

Tags:

Jonathan Rea
Honda HRC
Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Jonathan Rea puts Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK domination in perspective
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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