Why Iker Lecuona can be “happy” despite UK WorldSBK crash

Iker Lecuona won his first WorldSBK race in Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK, so following it up with a crash in the Superpole Race on Sunday morning while leading was not in the plan.

It was a crash that might have frustrated Lecuona: he’d finally beaten Nicolo Bulega after 22 races as team-mates, and was leading by close to one second after leading the opening almost-two laps.

He had the chance, seemingly, to go back-to-back on race wins, but what he described as a “little mistake” meant he ended a race point-less for the first time in 2026.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Despite that, Iker Lecuona said he was still about to be pleased after the Superpole Race.

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“I’m not happy about the crash, but I’m happy at the same time because I feel really good, very comfortable on the bike,” he explained after Race 2.

“Sometimes when you have that extra confidence with the bike, sometimes you ride more relaxed, with no warnings or not much focus on the bike.

“A little mistake, I went like 2kph faster in the entry and I lost the front when normally in the final sector I’m the strongest one. It was my mistake, I need to learn.

“I take that mistake to learn, and I’m very happy about that.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

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“Of course, I’m also very happy that I crashed only in the Superpole Race and not in Race 2. It’s my first ‘zero’ of the season, but it’s time to learn.

“So, a bit tricky also because I needed to start [Race 2] from P10, but I think it was an almost perfect weekend. I think, until [now], the strongest weekend for me.”

As Lecuona mentioned, the consequence of the crash in the Superpole Race was a 10th-place starting position in Race 2, but fighting through from the fourth row to finish second was a source of enjoyment for the Spaniard.

“It was fun because I did good overtakes sometimes, like Montella or Sam [Lowes], even to Alex [Lowes] almost on the limit in turn 11,” he said.

“I feel very strong on that side.

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“It was fun also because, honestly, I was more relaxed on the grid.

“I was chill there in P10 – no pressure because all that I can achieve, it will be fine.

“P10, and I said ‘first you need to survive the first corner and start to recover, so if I finish P2 it will be perfect’, and it’s almost the goal.

“So, I’m more relaxed on the grid, I enjoyed also the race with less stress. Of course, when I needed to catch Montella I put the focus, but it was good.”

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

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Donington marked the final round before the summer break for WorldSBK, with the next round not coming until 4–6 September at Magny-Cours. For many riders that means holidays, but for new-dad Lecuona the time is to be spent at home.

“Honestly, our holidays this summer is just be at home,” he said.

“Also, I need to be at home. I spent a lot of time this year out from my home. So, of course now, with my daughter, I need to be even more at home.

“Maybe at the end of August, maybe the last week we go to Valencia to see the family, but it’s just the family.”