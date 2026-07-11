Why “special” UK WorldSBK P5 had perfect timing for Tommy Bridewell

Tommy Bridewell reflects on a “special” fifth place in Race 1 at his home WorldSBK round.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Tommy Bridewell and the Superbike Advocates team were a late addition to the WorldSBK grid for 2026, but the British-Australian combination have achieved strong results of late: a fifth at Aragon, repeated now at Donington.

Donington is a circuit Bridewell has immeasurable experience on from his time in BSB, and being his home round this result is one that means a little bit more than Aragon.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Special, for sure,” Tommy Bridewell said after Race 1.

“A bit weird. I’ve raced here all my career and, I don’t know why, but because now I’m a World Superbike rider and we’re a fully fledged World Superbike team, being here feels special. 

“I understand now more than ever why it’s a bit more of a hype if you’re at home, if you’re an Italian and being in Misano it’s special. 

“I was at World Ducati Week last week and the atmosphere for people like Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], it even put hairs on my arms up. I love it and it’s what it should be. 

“So, for me, being here, at Donington, it’s where I’ve raced all my career, but it just feels so much more special now. 

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“If I’m honest it was a better ride here than it was in Aragon. I look at all the stats and it’s our closest gap to the leaders, we’re 14 seconds off the two guys that are ahead of everyone by a good amount; and I can see that podium position, which honestly I didn’t think were ever words that were going to come out of my mouth, in truth, in World Superbike.”

Bridewell’s performance came at a key time, as his team owner, Lee Khouri, was at the track for the first time this year and Bridewell is trying to convince the Australian that the #46 should stay aboard the Superbike Advocates Ducati in WorldSBK 2027.

“He [Khouri] came to World Ducati Week and he was blown away with what that was,” said Bridewell.

“Obviously, he saw his team for the first time, but not in full race weekend status. 

“So, when he came here and he saw that this is his team, this is his infrastructure, and this is what we do, he’s like an avid fan, and he’s such a nice guy. 

“So, for me to be able to get such a strong result when him, his family, his kids, and all of his friends are here… Yes it puts more pressure on me, but I couldn’t have really asked for better timing, to be honest. Contract time, isn’t it? It’s always nice to be able to perform in front of the boss.”

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Superbike Advocates Racing
Why “special” UK WorldSBK P5 had perfect timing for Tommy Bridewell
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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