Tommy Bridewell celebrates major breakthrough at Czech WorldSBK

Following a more competitive outing in Hungary, former BSB champion Tommy Bridewell secured his best result as a WorldSBK rider at Most.

After finishing 13th in Saturday’s Race 1, Bridewell made a brilliant start from P15 in this morning’s Superpole Race, allowing him to challenge for a first top ten result on the Superbike Advocates machine.

Bridewell eventually went on to claim P8, beating the likes of WorldSBK race winners Alex Lowes, Michael Van Der Mark, and Andrea Locatelli.

Tommy Bridewell, Alex Lowes, Czech WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

That also set Bridewell up for an eighth place start in Race 2, which turned into tenth when he crossed the line.

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Speaking to WorldSBK.com about his performance at the Czech round, Bridewell said: “I feel great. Testament to the Superbike Advocates team and the support we’re getting from Ducati.

“For me, I struggle with qualifying. I’m a bit weak trying to get the maximum out of the tyre, so I knew that when I was starting 15th that it was going to be difficult.

“But I also knew that we potentially had the pace for that top nine if it went our way, and it did.

“I got a great start and did a really good turn one and two. Then I was just set for the ride. It was a really positive day.

“In the long distance race, 22 laps around here is physical. Mentally and physically. But that’s what I love about WorldSBK. The distances are tough and it’s that little bit longer which makes it that little bit harder.

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“And I knew that there were some fast guys behind me like Axel [Bassani], Alex [Lowes], Sam [Lowes] - everyone is unbelievable on the grid. So I knew it was going to be hard to hold my position in truth.

“I went into turn one a bit too aggressive, it was not the cleanest turn one, but got through the other end without taking anyone out which I was really happy about. And then I just settled in, really. I was struggling to hold onto that group ahead of me. I was trying hard.”

While the double top ten showed just how much progress Bridewell and the Superbike Advocates team has made since the start of the season, there were also small gains made throughout the weekend which played a big role.

Tommy Bridewell, Czech WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

This weekend’s races were also the first time that Bridewell has ever raced at the Autodrom Most, and in Race 2 he was able to set similar times to what fellow Ducati rider Lorenzo Baldassarri managed in Race 1.

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“Yesterday, when I looked at Baldassarri’s pace it was high-to-mid 1m31s and that was [good enough] for sixth,” added Bridewell. “Our goal was to try and match that, [and] I did.

“But then the pace was a bit quicker again, so we’ve got to be really happy and positive about what we’ve learned.

“You’ve got to remember that I’ve never been here, same as Balaton. There were some areas where I was struggling with track knowledge.”