Danilo Petrucci fit for Czech WorldSBK after Balaton “big hit”

Two weeks on from being ruled unfit at the Hungarian WorldSBK, Danilo Petrucci has been cleared to ride in Czechia.

Petrucci was forced to miss Race 2 at Balaton Park on 3 May after being hit by another rider during the Superpole Race, which he finished in 16th. The Italian had suffered a left hip contusion, and his absence from the Race 2 grid in Hungary meant no BMWs at all after Miguel Oliveira’s own Superpole Race incident.

At Most this weekend, though, Petrucci has been declared fit for the Czech WorldSBK today (14 May), a ruling Petrucci had expected.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“This morning, they declared me fit so I’m really happy,” Danilo Petrucci told WorldSBK.com.

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“I was already feeling fit at home. I had a good week of training.

“It was a big hit on my back and ribs.

“At home, all the checks and therapy that I did were okay.”

Petrucci has been strong at Most in the past, scoring podiums there in all three races last year, plus one in 2024 and two in 2023.

BMW has also been good in Czechia previously, with Toprak Razgatlioglu winning all three races at Most in 2024 and two of three races last year.

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However, Petrucci goes there after that tough Balaton round, meaning he has feeling and confidence to recover, as well as results.

“Most is one of my favourite tracks,” he said. “Balaton was quite difficult. On Friday, we were looking for the best setup, then I crashed in FP2 due to a problem, then another crash in Superpole.

“Race 1 was not the best, but the weekend started in a bad way and ended in a worse way.

“Last year [at Most], I was always in Parc Ferme in third place and the front row.

“It’s a track that I like, a good mix between hard braking areas and flowing corners.”

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Van der Mark: “Nice to be back racing, but…”

Michael van der Mark, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, Thursday. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Miguel Oliveira’s absence from Most was confirmed last week, and Michael van der Mark will replace him.

The two-time WorldSBK race winner with BMW admits that it’s not the ideal way for him to make his return to the championship, having made his final appearance as a full-time rider at Jerez last year before joining BMW’s test team and EWC programmes.

“It feels nice to be back racing, but I wish it were in a different setup because Miguel [Oliveira] was having a good season so far,” van der Mark told WorldSBK.com.

“It’s a real shame he’s out. I’m more than happy to help the team and ride his back.

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“Everyone was saying ‘You’ve got a quiet life with only four races in EWC’, but now it looks like I’ll be fully booked for the next five weeks!”

Speaking about his role as test rider, van der Mark added: “It’s been busier than before. It’s a different job, something I’ve been enjoying, but the thing I enjoy the most is being on the grid.

“I still have stuff to test [this weekend], but when you go out in a race weekend, for sure, you go out in race mode.

“If I see an opportunity to get some good results, I’ll always go for it.”