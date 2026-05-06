Miguel Oliveira sidelined by multiple injuries, BMW calls up former star for Czech WSBK

Miguel Oliveira has been ruled out of the Czech WorldSBK round after suffering multiple fractures, tendon injuries and a concussion in a nasty Superpole race accident at Balaton Park.

The MotoGP race winner, who claimed his fourth podium of the season the previous day, was taken out when a clash between Andrea Locatelli and Sam Lowes resulted in the Italian’s Yamaha hitting Oliveira’s machine.

Locatelli received a double long lap penalty for the incident.

BMW has revealed that Oliveira sustained fractures of the scapula and ribs, injuries to the shoulder tendons, and a concussion in the opening lap incident, which caused the race to be red-flagged.

The damage means that Oliveira, who holds fourth in the world championship during his rookie World Superbike season, has been ruled out of the upcoming Most round from 15-17 May.

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Taking over his M 1000 RR will be BMW’s former factory WorldSBK rider, Michael van der Mark.

“Of course, I’m very disappointed, because with the podium in Saturday’s race in Hungary we showed that we are on the right path towards success,” said Oliveira, whose MotoGP career was blighted by several injuries sustained due to mistakes by other riders.

“Unfortunately, setbacks such as injuries can happen in racing. I will now fully focus on getting back to 100 percent fitness and returning to my team and my BMW M 1000 RR as soon as possible.

“My thanks go to everyone who helped me after my injury in Hungary. Thanks also to Mickey – I know my bike is in good hands in Most.”



Van der Mark, a full-time BMW WorldSBK racer from 2021 -2025, now competes for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team as well as test riding duties for the WorldSBK project.



“First of all, I wish Miguel a speedy recovery,” said van der Mark, who won six races during an eleven-year full-time WorldSBK career.

“I’m ready and I will give everything to settle back in quickly. My task will be to support BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the team as best as possible in Most, collect important data for the rest of the season, and of course score as many points as possible.”

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Team principal Shaun Muir said: “First and foremost, our full focus is on Miguel’s recovery.

"After reviewing the situation together, it was clear that the right decision is to give him the time he needs to return properly fit and ready.

"He showed strong pace in Hungary, and the podium confirmed the direction we are heading in, so it’s unfortunate to have this interruption at this stage of the season.

"We’re pleased to welcome Mickey back into the team for Most. He knows the bike, the structure, and the demands of the championship very well, so we are confident he can step in and do a solid job."

Oliveira's team-mate Danilo Petrucci was also declared unfit for the final race in Hungary after sustaining a hip injury when he was hit, but remained onboard, during the Superpole restart.

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