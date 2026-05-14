Sam Lowes hopeful that Czech WorldSBK rain will “play into our hands”

With changeable weather expected at the Czech WorldSBK this weekend, Sam Lowes is expecting to be able to bounce back from “not the easiest weekend” in Hungary.

Lowes had entered the Hungarian WorldSBK round on 1–3 May with hopes of finishing on the podium as he’d done at the previous round in Assen and as he’d done at Balaton when the circuit debuted on the calendar in 2025, but he ultimately scored a best result of sixth.

The British rider is therefore hopeful of a rebound weekend in Czechia on 15–17 May, the Autodrom Most having seen Lowes finish fourth in both Sunday races last year. Lowes is also hopeful that any rain could play into his hands.

Sam Lowes, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I really enjoyed Most last season,” Sam Lowes told WorldSBK.com.

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“I think on the Sunday I had two fourth places, but real close battles with Petrucci – I enjoyed the races but to finish fourth always leaves a bitter taste in the mouth!

“So, looking forward to coming back here; Balaton was not the easiest weekend for us – we had a few issues, I made a few mistakes, we didn’t show our true potential.

“But we finished the races, we come here in a positive manner.

“The weather looks so-so for the weekend, it’s cold conditions, so being an Englishman it’ll probably play into our hands!”

Lowes clarified that he doesn’t think mixed conditions will overtly “help” him, but that he feels competitive in all conditions at the moment.

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Sam Lowes, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I don’t think it [rain] will help me, but it’s not bad for me,” he said.

“I think in the wet conditions I’m pretty fast, in the intermediate conditions I’m pretty fast, and in the dry conditions last year was good here.

“Some riders don’t like the rain; for me, I’m not too bad, so I’m not really worried about the conditions, which I think is a positive thing.

“If you can be in the garage, not worry too much what the weather’s going to do, [it’s] nice.

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“I think at least one of the races, it could be quite interesting for the championship, also for Nicolo [Bulega] to give him something to think about, to try and change things up a bit.”