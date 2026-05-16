Alvaro Bautista ruled out of Czech WorldSBK after heavy FP3 crash

Two-time series champion Alvaro Bautista has seen his Czech WorldSBK cut short following a big crash in FP3 at Most.

The final practice session of the weekend had entered the closing stages when Bautista and his Ducati Panigale V4 R went down in a cloud of dust at turn 20.

After being stretchered away, Bautista was taken to the medical centre where he was diagnosed with fractures to his right foot, including the malleolus, midfoot, and calcaneus bones in the ankle area.

Alvaro Bautista, Czech WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

Bautista’s crash brought out the red flags, but with only 78 seconds remaining, the session was not restarted.

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The fall for Bautista was also the second time that red flags were waved for a crash at turn 20 this weekend, after Alex Lowes fell from his Bimota at the same corner on Friday.

Barni will now have to rely solely on Yari Montella for the remainder of the Czech WorldSBK at Most, who has qualified in second place for Race 1.

A statement from the Barni Spark Racing Team on Bautista’s injury, said: “The #19 rider will take no further part in the Most weekend following the crash at Turn 20 during the third free practice session.

“During FP3, Alvaro Bautista was involved in a crash at Turn 20. After medical checks at the circuit medical centre, the rider was declared unfit due to fractures of the malleolus, midfoot, and right calcaneus. Bautista will therefore not continue in the remainder of the race weekend.”

Bautista is currently seventh in the championship with just one podium to his name through the first 12 races in 2026.

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However, with all three races still to come this weekend, Bautista could slip down to ninth depending on how results go, although it’s unlikely he will drop any further than that.