2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega finally beaten as Lecuona takes first win
Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Results from Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park, the eighth round of the 2026 season.
Iker Lecuona took his first WorldSBK victory in Race 1 at Donington, finally bringing to an end Nicolo Bulega's race win streak that had stretched out to 25 races.
Bulega started from pole but it was Lecuona who led from the start. Bulega seemed content to follow for the first half of the race, but began increasing the intensity of his pressure towards the end, making several passing attempts in the final couple of laps.
All of Bulega's attempts were rebuffed by Lecuona, who was then able to position his bike well on the inside of the penultimate corner on the last lap to prevent the Italian from getting down the inside there.
For Lecuona it was not only a first WorldSBK win but also a first world championship race win, having first stepped up to world championship racing in Moto2 10 years ago.
Behind the leading pair, Yari Montella completed the podium ahead of Sam Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, and Lorenzo Baldassarri who made it an all-Ducati top-six.
Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.165
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.711
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.668
|5
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.272
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.830
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.269
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|22.662
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|24.127
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.842
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|28.689
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30.693
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30.866
|14
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|33.631
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|36.349
|16
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38.226
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|40.228
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|40.995
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|47.244
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|58.659
|DNF
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF