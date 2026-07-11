2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega finally beaten as Lecuona takes first win

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park, the eighth round of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona took his first WorldSBK victory in Race 1 at Donington, finally bringing to an end Nicolo Bulega's race win streak that had stretched out to 25 races.

Bulega started from pole but it was Lecuona who led from the start. Bulega seemed content to follow for the first half of the race, but began increasing the intensity of his pressure towards the end, making several passing attempts in the final couple of laps.

All of Bulega's attempts were rebuffed by Lecuona, who was then able to position his bike well on the inside of the penultimate corner on the last lap to prevent the Italian from getting down the inside there.

For Lecuona it was not only a first WorldSBK win but also a first world championship race win, having first stepped up to world championship racing in Moto2 10 years ago.

Behind the leading pair, Yari Montella completed the podium ahead of Sam Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, and Lorenzo Baldassarri who made it an all-Ducati top-six.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.165
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.711
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R11.668
5Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.272
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R16.830
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.269
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR22.662
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99824.127
10Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R126.842
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR28.689
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130.693
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R130.866
14Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R33.631
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR36.349
16Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R138.226
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R140.228
18Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R40.995
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R147.244
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R58.659
DNFJonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

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World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega finally beaten as Lecuona takes first win
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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