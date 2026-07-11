2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Bulega finally beaten as Lecuona takes first win

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park, the eighth round of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona took his first WorldSBK victory in Race 1 at Donington, finally bringing to an end Nicolo Bulega's race win streak that had stretched out to 25 races.

Bulega started from pole but it was Lecuona who led from the start. Bulega seemed content to follow for the first half of the race, but began increasing the intensity of his pressure towards the end, making several passing attempts in the final couple of laps.

All of Bulega's attempts were rebuffed by Lecuona, who was then able to position his bike well on the inside of the penultimate corner on the last lap to prevent the Italian from getting down the inside there.

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For Lecuona it was not only a first WorldSBK win but also a first world championship race win, having first stepped up to world championship racing in Moto2 10 years ago.

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Behind the leading pair, Yari Montella completed the podium ahead of Sam Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, and Lorenzo Baldassarri who made it an all-Ducati top-six.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Donington are below.