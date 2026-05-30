Tommy Bridewell “lost for words” after career-best WorldSBK finish at Aragon

Tommy Bridewell admits he’s lost for words after securing his first-ever WorldSBK top-five in Race 1 at Aragon.

After qualifying in eighth place, which then became seventh when Alberto Surra lost a front row start due to a grid penalty, the former British Superbike champion moved up to fifth after making an impressive launch off the line.

And although Bridewell had more experienced riders behind him, including other satellite Ducatis, the British rider remained in that position until the checkered flag.

Tommy Bridewell, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. © Gold and Goose

Speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 1, Bridewell said: “I’m lost for words to a certain degree… this was the pipe dream of probably everyone involved in some sense.

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“The team was formed [at the] very last minute and now we’re stood here, finishing fifth in the world.

“The level of WorldSBK is exceptional. The pace honestly blows my mind sometimes with how fast we’re going! I’m super proud to be flying the flag for Superbike Advocates, Lee and his whole family have formed this team and put their faith in me.

“I think finishing fifth here at Aragon in WorldSBK, only my second time here, it’s testament to how well the whole team is doing.

“It just goes to show how well Ducati are working. Really proud to have such a great performance this early in our WorldSBK career.”

What made Bridewell’s performance even more impressive is the fact that he clinged onto fifth place ahead of fellow Ducati riders Lorenzo Baldassarri and Yari Montella, who have both established themselves as consistent front runners so far in 2026.

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Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. © Gold and Goose

And it wasn’t until the final stages that Bridewell came under any sort of pressure, which was applied by Baldassarri, although the Italian could not find a way through.

Next up for Bridewell will be Sunday’s double-header with the Superpole Race and Race 2, where tyre choice could be critical.

Bridewell added: “The only question mark for me on Sunday at the moment is tyres, it’s a flip of the coin. Let’s see.

“The Superpole Race is quite important as it forms the grid for Race 2. I think we should be okay.

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“We’ve got great one lap pace, great race pace, great raw pace but we need to get the start, get away and then we’ll be fine.

“We’ve got to enjoy these moments, enjoy this result, and then tomorrow we go again and do it all again hopefully!”