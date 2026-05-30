2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Aragon Round, round six of the season.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon Round at MotorLand Aragon.
Nicolo Bulega extended his championship lead over Iker Lecuona to 100 points in Race 1 at Aragon as he took his 20th consecutive race win. Lecuona's 13th-straight second place means he is now over 100 points clear of Yari Montella in third.
Sam Lowes' first podium since Assen brings him closer to that third place, now 11 points behind Montella and back ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri by two points.
Alex Lowes remains the leading non-Ducati rider in the championship, three points behind Baldassarri.
Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 in Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 6, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|335
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|235
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|130
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|119
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|117
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|114
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|94
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|85
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|75
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|68
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|59
|13
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|58
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|56
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|16
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|10
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|3
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0