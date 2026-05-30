2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon Round at MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega extended his championship lead over Iker Lecuona to 100 points in Race 1 at Aragon as he took his 20th consecutive race win. Lecuona's 13th-straight second place means he is now over 100 points clear of Yari Montella in third.

Sam Lowes' first podium since Assen brings him closer to that third place, now 11 points behind Montella and back ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri by two points.

Alex Lowes remains the leading non-Ducati rider in the championship, three points behind Baldassarri.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 in Aragon are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 6, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 335 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 235 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 130 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 119 5 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 117 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 114 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 94 8 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 85 9 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 75 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 68 12 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 59 13 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 58 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 56 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 46 16 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 30 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 26 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 26 19 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 10 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 21 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 22 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 3 24 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 25 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 26 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 27 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 28 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0