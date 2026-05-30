2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Aragon Round, round six of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon Round at MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega extended his championship lead over Iker Lecuona to 100 points in Race 1 at Aragon as he took his 20th consecutive race win. Lecuona's 13th-straight second place means he is now over 100 points clear of Yari Montella in third.

Sam Lowes' first podium since Assen brings him closer to that third place, now 11 points behind Montella and back ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri by two points. 

Alex Lowes remains the leading non-Ducati rider in the championship, three points behind Baldassarri.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 in Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 6, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R335
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R235
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R130
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R119
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R117
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998114
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99894
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR85
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR75
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R168
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R59
13Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R58
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R156
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
16Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R126
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R126
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR10
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
21Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R3
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

 

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.