2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Nicolo Bulega extends win streak

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega ticked his WorldSBK win streak over to 20 races in Race 1 at Aragon, leading every lap and beating Iker Lecuona by 1.274 seconds. For Lecuona, it was his 13th consecutive second-place finish.

Sam Lowes completed the podium having benefitted from an Alberto Surra grid penalty to start from the front row, and Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in fourth for Bimota.

Tommy Bridewell scored a career-best result in fifth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six. Yari Montella, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, and Tarran Mackenzie rounded out the top-10.

Somkiat Chantra was penalised post-race by two positions so drops to 15th.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 in Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.274
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R8.078
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99816.177
5Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.619
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R18.684
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R21.548
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99821.873
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR22.187
10Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30.792
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR34.069
12Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R135.601
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R138.080
14Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R38.105
15Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RPEN
16Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R40.618
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R143.702
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R159.522
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R159.693
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFHannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Nicolo Bulega extends win streak
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.