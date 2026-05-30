2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Nicolo Bulega extends win streak

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega ticked his WorldSBK win streak over to 20 races in Race 1 at Aragon, leading every lap and beating Iker Lecuona by 1.274 seconds. For Lecuona, it was his 13th consecutive second-place finish.

Sam Lowes completed the podium having benefitted from an Alberto Surra grid penalty to start from the front row, and Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in fourth for Bimota.

Tommy Bridewell scored a career-best result in fifth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six. Yari Montella, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, and Tarran Mackenzie rounded out the top-10.

Somkiat Chantra was penalised post-race by two positions so drops to 15th.

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Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 in Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1.274 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 8.078 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 16.177 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.619 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.684 7 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 21.548 8 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 21.873 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 22.187 10 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 30.792 11 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 34.069 12 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 35.601 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 38.080 14 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 38.105 15 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R PEN 16 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 40.618 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 43.702 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 59.522 19 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 59.693 DNF Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR DNF