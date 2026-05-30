2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Nicolo Bulega extends win streak
Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.
Nicolo Bulega ticked his WorldSBK win streak over to 20 races in Race 1 at Aragon, leading every lap and beating Iker Lecuona by 1.274 seconds. For Lecuona, it was his 13th consecutive second-place finish.
Sam Lowes completed the podium having benefitted from an Alberto Surra grid penalty to start from the front row, and Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in fourth for Bimota.
Tommy Bridewell scored a career-best result in fifth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six. Yari Montella, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, and Tarran Mackenzie rounded out the top-10.
Somkiat Chantra was penalised post-race by two positions so drops to 15th.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 in Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.274
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.078
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|16.177
|5
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.619
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.684
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.548
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|21.873
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|22.187
|10
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30.792
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|34.069
|12
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|35.601
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38.080
|14
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|38.105
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|PEN
|16
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|40.618
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43.702
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|59.522
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|59.693
|DNF
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF